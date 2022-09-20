熱門搜尋:
C觀點 疫苗通行證要求 MIAMI QUAY 英女王逝世 猴痘 紅黃碼 MIRROR演唱會意外 樓市 消委會 姜濤 周顯
返回
國際
2022-09-20 10:49:00

墨西哥第三次同日大地震　西部沿岸7.6級地震至少1死(有片)

分享：

墨西哥西部沿岸發生7.6級強烈地震，至少1人死亡。地震發生在當地時間下午時份，震央位於米卻肯州以南63公里，震源深度15公里。今次是墨西哥第三次於9月19日發生大地震。總統洛佩斯在社交媒體表示，報告指有購物中心牆壁塌下，造成死亡。首都墨西哥城亦震感強烈。

墨西哥第三次同日大地震，西部沿岸7.6級地震至少1死。(AP)

墨西哥第三次同日大地震，西部沿岸7.6級地震至少1死。(AP)

總統洛佩斯表示，海軍部長通報科利馬州(Colima)一個港口，有商場牆壁倒塌，1人喪生。米卻肯州公安部門指，震區有建築物出現裂痕，但未收到明顯損毀報告。

網上有影片流傳，事發時有建築物整幢晃動，有高架橋出現裂縫，有停泊中的汽車被震動至強烈搖擺。

科利馬州(Colima)一個港口，有商場牆壁倒塌，1人喪生。(Twitter) 網上有影片流傳地震發生時片段。(Twitter) 網上有影片流傳地震發生時片段。(Twitter)

同日為1985年及2017年大地震紀念日

由於地震正值墨西哥歷史上兩場大地震的紀念日，墨西哥城舉行演習，一些市民震前已疏散至街上。新華社報道，未有中國公民傷亡的報告。

1985年及2017年的919日，墨西哥同樣發生地震，1985年發生8級以上地震，造成約1萬人死亡5年前發生的7級以上地震，亦造成逾300人遇難。

隱私權保護政策
請細閱並示意接受以下私隱政策及免責聲明，按下「接受」表示你已同意並願意接受 am730 網站內之私隱政策及免責聲明。了解更多
接受