墨西哥第三次同日大地震　西部沿岸7.6級地震至少1死(有片)

墨西哥西部沿岸發生7.6級強烈地震，至少1人死亡。地震發生在當地時間下午時份，震央位於米卻肯州以南63公里，震源深度15公里。今次是墨西哥第三次於9月19日發生大地震。總統洛佩斯在社交媒體表示，報告指有購物中心牆壁塌下，造成死亡。首都墨西哥城亦震感強烈。
總統洛佩斯表示，海軍部長通報科利馬州(Colima)一個港口，有商場牆壁倒塌，1人喪生。米卻肯州公安部門指，震區有建築物出現裂痕，但未收到明顯損毀報告。
網上有影片流傳，事發時有建築物整幢晃動，有高架橋出現裂縫，有停泊中的汽車被震動至強烈搖擺。
同日為1985年及2017年大地震紀念日
由於地震正值墨西哥歷史上兩場大地震的紀念日，墨西哥城舉行演習，一些市民震前已疏散至街上。新華社報道，未有中國公民傷亡的報告。
在1985年及2017年的9月19日，墨西哥同樣發生地震，1985年發生8級以上地震，造成約1萬人死亡，5年前發生的7級以上地震，亦造成逾300人遇難。
🔖🇲🇽A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.7 is recorded in Michoacán, Mexico; It is felt in CDMX and several states: Again on September 19: an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 was registered in Mexico this Monday, just minutes after the National Simulation, which is done every year to pic.twitter.com/eUn6DmYriU— worldnews24u (@worldnews24u) September 20, 2022
Glass falling out of building during #Michoacan #earthquake in #mexico #sismo #tsunami #mexico #earthquake #michoacan pic.twitter.com/CmLwP6pA4T— Internet Clips 📸 (@intxrnetclips) September 19, 2022
MEXICO.— Asif Tintoiya (@TintoiyaAsif) September 19, 2022
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred in the west of the state of Michoacán. The source lay at a depth of 25 km. The epicenter was located 103 km from the city of Colima. pic.twitter.com/NB4r4E3nu0
Footage of damage caused by the earthquake today to the gym located in the Punto Bahia Mall in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico. #earthquake #tsunami #mexico pic.twitter.com/IyJmU14tzO— Internet Clips 📸 (@intxrnetclips) September 19, 2022