大韓航空客機英國機場與冰島航空客機碰撞(有片)

大韓航空一架客機在英國倫敦希斯路機場，與一架冰島航空發生輕微碰撞，兩架客機輕微損毀，無人受傷。
事發於當地周三(28日)凌晨，大韓航空表示，事發時大韓航空一架由英國飛往首爾的客機，在機場跑道上準備起飛，滑行期間左邊機翼懷疑與冰島航空一架客機的尾翼相撞，由於發生事故，客機取消起飛計劃，機上198名乘客安置到附近酒店，並調派另一架客機將乘客接回南韓。
乘客：機長報告飛機因為機械問題延誤
有機上乘客表示，機長最初報告飛機因為機械問題延誤起飛，之後見到十多輛緊急車輛抵達停機坪，將乘客送返登機口。有乘客拍攝到受損冰島客機的尾翼，可以見到機尾被撞凹，有碎片跌落。希斯路機場表示，事故無影響其他航班升降。
Korean Air flight surrounded by emergency vehicles at Londons Heathrow Airport after it chipped an Icelandic Air plane while taxiing on the runway Eyewitness describes how the plane came to halt and went dark after the incident