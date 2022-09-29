熱門搜尋:
2022-09-29 16:55:00

大韓航空客機英國機場與冰島航空客機碰撞(有片)

大韓航空一架客機在英國倫敦希斯路機場，與一架冰島航空發生輕微碰撞，兩架客機輕微損毀，無人受傷。

大韓航空客機英國機場與冰島航空客機發生碰撞。(Twitter)

事發於當地周三(28)凌晨，大韓航空表示，事發時大韓航空一架由英國飛往首爾的客機，在機場跑道上準備起飛，滑行期間左邊機翼懷疑與冰島航空一架客機的尾翼相撞，由於發生事故，客機取消起飛計劃，機上198名乘客安置到附近酒店，並調派另一架客機將乘客接回南韓。

乘客：機長報告飛機因為機械問題延誤

有機上乘客表示，機長最初報告飛機因為機械問題延誤起飛，之後見到十多輛緊急車輛抵達停機坪，將乘客送返登機口。有乘客拍攝到受損冰島客機的尾翼，可以見到機尾被撞凹，有碎片跌落。希斯路機場表示，事故無影響其他航班升降。

