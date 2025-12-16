大風吹倒巴西35米高自由神像 差點壓中汽車(有片)

巴西瓜伊巴(Guaiba)周一下午刮起大風，連一座35米高的自由神像也不敵強風倒塌跌在地上，幸無壓中汽車。當局稱，事件無造成人員傷亡。
自由神像座落於當地連鎖零售店Havan一個大賣場的停車場，而巴西南部當時正遭風暴吹襲。畫面可見巨大的自由神像傾斜，在強風吹襲下逐漸與底座分離「吹落」路面，頭部先著地砸碎。氣象局稱，區內錄得時速超過90公里的猛烈風力。
Video footage shows a forty-meter-tall replica of the Statue of Liberty, located across from a McDonald's within the parking lot of a Havan in the Brazilian city of Guaíba, one of several dozen replicas of the statue located throughout the country, collapsing during a wind and… pic.twitter.com/kUid9lwA3b— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 15, 2025