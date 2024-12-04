尹錫悅主持國務會議通過解除戒嚴　歷時約5個半小時(有片)

震驚全球。其後在南韓國會通過要求解除戒嚴的決議，尹錫悅在當地凌晨約4時半宣布接受國會要求，隨後召開國務會議，通過解除實施的戒嚴，戒嚴只歷時約5個半小時。
尹錫悅在首爾龍山總統府以電視直播表發表講話，表示已撤走戒嚴部隊，並要求國會立刻停止以彈劾、立法、預算為手段，令國家系統陷入癱瘓的行為。聯合參謀本部表示，因緊急戒嚴令而投入的兵力將全部撤回，戒嚴司令部亦已解散。
美國對南韓解除戒嚴感到鬆一口氣
美國政府高度關注南韓局勢發展。白宮國家安全委員會發言人表示，對尹錫悅解除戒嚴感到鬆一口氣，強調民主是美韓聯盟的基礎，會持續監察情況。
戒嚴部隊一度進入國會大樓爆發衝突
尹錫悅昨晚突然宣布由11時起實施緊急戒嚴，禁止集會及示威等，指要肅清國內的「反國家勢力」；南韓戒嚴部隊進入國會大樓，國會爆發衝突，民眾聚集國會大樓外，要求解除戒嚴令及尹錫悅下台；國會隨後召開全體會議，在全體300名議員中的190名議員出席下，全票通過要「非常戒嚴解除要求決議案」，當時距離宣布戒嚴僅過了2小時48分鐘。根據韓國《憲法》第77條第5項，若國會議員過半數贊成解除戒嚴令，總統必須按照要求解除。
❗️🪖🇰🇷 - South Korea's capital Seoul has been invaded by helicopters carrying military personnel.— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 3, 2024
The South Korean military is expelling all politicians from the National Assembly.
In a vain attempt, Democratic Party lawmakers have tried to re-enter the National Assembly to… pic.twitter.com/aQLDUFfLMZ
Video footage from within National Assembly building in Seoul shows how legislative aides barricaded doors with couches, chairs and tables to prevent soldiers storming floor of parliament and arresting lawmakers— Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) December 3, 2024
The soldiers were all heavily armed, it’s a miracle there was no… pic.twitter.com/ZqniSjZQxv