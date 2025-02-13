德國慕尼黑汽車撞人群28傷一幼童命危 24歲阿富汗司機被捕(有片多圖、更新)

22:10更新︰新增片段
21:46更新︰現場照片及資料
21:40更新︰受傷人數增至28人、司機及傷者身份
德國慕尼黑安全會議周五將開幕、美國副總統萬斯及烏克蘭總統將出席之際，慕尼黑街頭周四有汽車撞向一批人群，至少28人受傷，24歲男司機被捕，現場照片可見Mini Cooper車頭玻璃窗破裂。目擊者稱，涉事汽車是故意撞向工會組織的罷工示威人群，當地官員亦稱事件相信是蓄意襲擊。英媒指案發前現場有多達1,000人。警方暫未公布疑犯動機。
推嬰兒車婦人受傷 嬰兒有性命之虞
司機事發時故意加速撞向人群，傷者包括一名當時推著嬰兒車的婦人，嬰兒車上幼童亦受傷，更恐有性命危險。
司機2016年申請庇護遭拒 曾發布疑似激進伊斯蘭貼文
英媒指，涉案司機是24歲阿富汗難民Farhad N，01年生於喀布爾。據報Farhad N於2016年在德國申請庇護被拒，但其後獲得暫時居留許可，暫緩遣返，案發前註冊地址為慕尼黑Obersendling區。當地傳媒指，他駕車撞人前曾經發布疑似激進伊斯蘭貼文，並在德國有涉及毒品以及偷竊的前科。
事發後傷者倒地片段︰
❗️🇩🇪 - A shocking incident occurred during a Verdi demonstration in Munich when a Mini Cooper drove into the crowd, injuring at least 20 people, some critically, including children.— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) February 13, 2025
The event took place around 10:30 AM on Seidlstraße where the driver reportedly accelerated into… pic.twitter.com/5FgODi2l0F
司機被制服片段︰
El atacante terrorista de #Munich es un inmigrante afgano de 26 años solicitante de asilo. Deja 28 heridos, dos en estado crítico. Urge un debate serio sobre las políticas migratorias y sus consecuencias en la seguridad ciudadana. pic.twitter.com/rIQ128SGma— G.E.G (@GdeTabarnia) February 13, 2025