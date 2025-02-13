熱門搜尋:
國際
2025-02-13 22:17:00

德國慕尼黑汽車撞人群28傷一幼童命危 24歲阿富汗司機被捕(有片多圖、更新)

涉事Mini Cooper嚴重受損，可見撞人時衝力極大。(路透社)

司機被制服。(互聯網)

22:10更新︰新增片段

21:46更新︰現場照片及資料

21:40更新︰受傷人數增至28人、司機及傷者身份

德國慕尼黑安全會議周五將開幕、美國副總統萬斯及烏克蘭總統將出席之際，慕尼黑街頭周四有汽車撞向一批人群，至少28人受傷，24歲男司機被捕，現場照片可見Mini Cooper車頭玻璃窗破裂。目擊者稱，涉事汽車是故意撞向工會組織的罷工示威人群，當地官員亦稱事件相信是蓄意襲擊。英媒指案發前現場有多達1,000人。警方暫未公布疑犯動機。

推嬰兒車婦人受傷 嬰兒有性命之虞

司機事發時故意加速撞向人群，傷者包括一名當時推著嬰兒車的婦人，嬰兒車上幼童亦受傷，更恐有性命危險。

司機2016年申請庇護遭拒 曾發布疑似激進伊斯蘭貼文

英媒指，涉案司機是24歲阿富汗難民Farhad N，01年生於喀布爾。據報Farhad N於2016年在德國申請庇護被拒，但其後獲得暫時居留許可，暫緩遣返，案發前註冊地址為慕尼黑Obersendling區。當地傳媒指，他駕車撞人前曾經發布疑似激進伊斯蘭貼文，並在德國有涉及毒品以及偷竊的前科。

涉事Mini Cooper嚴重受損，可見撞人時衝力極大。(路透社) 德國傳媒報道，慕尼黑街頭有汽車撞向人群(X) 德國傳媒報道，慕尼黑街頭有汽車撞向人群(X)

事發後傷者倒地片段︰

司機被制服片段︰

