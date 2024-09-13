熱門搜尋:
國際
2024-09-13 15:45:00

恐龍時代活化石樹苗　發現30周年首次公開拍賣(有片)

恐龍時代活化石樹苗，發現30周年首次公開拍賣。(X)

為紀念被稱為恐龍時代活化石的珍稀恐龍杉(學名：瓦勒邁松(Wollemi pine))在澳洲新南威爾士省被重新發現的30周年，悉尼植物園之友基金會(FFBG) 近日拍賣6棵基因不同的恐龍杉樹苗，是該物種的樹苗首次公開出售，希望讓它們在更多地區開枝散葉。

綜合報道，這批首次公開出售的恐龍杉樹苗，是從藍山地區的一個秘密種群落繁殖而來。悉尼植物園(Botanic Gardens of Sydney)園藝主任John Siemon表示，樹木的遺傳學差異愈大，它們存活的機會就愈大。他說，這是園藝愛好者第一次，可以購買6棵基因獨特的樹苗中的1棵，為保護這種珍稀植物的工作做出貢獻。

現今這種恐龍杉的最後一個野生群，僅由 46 棵成年樹和 43 棵幼樹組成。(X) 悉尼植物園之友基金會(FFBG) 近日拍賣6棵基因不同的恐龍杉樹苗。(X)

