接壤泰國邊境　柬埔寨賭場大火釀10死

位於柬埔寨與泰國邊境城市波別的一間賭場酒店，在周三（28日）晚發生大火。至少10人在火災中死亡。
當地報道指，火警發生在當地時間周三的晚上11時半左右，位於波別鄰近泰國邊界的大鑽石城賭場及酒店發生大火，警方指當時約有400人在酒店之內。
從網上多條影片所見，有人從賭場的高處跳下逃生，亦有人在窗邊求助。消息指，因為該處貼近泰國的邊境，酒店內本身有不少泰國人入住。而當局表示，會調查發生火警的原因。而部份的傷者亦有送到泰國沙繳府的醫院接受治療。
波別市是柬埔寨接壤泰國的城市，由於泰國基本上禁止賭博，故吸引不少泰國人到該處的賭場消遣。
有人從高處跳下逃生
🚨#BREAKING: People are jumping out of a Hotel due to a massive fire— R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) December 29, 2022
📌#Poipet l #Cambodia
Watch as disturbing video shows People jumping out of the Grand Diamond City Hotel in Poipet Cambodia as a Massive fire burns uncontrollably with reports of many trapped inside the hotel pic.twitter.com/qzS7WT2e19
火警時賭場內狀況
#BREAKING: Multiple people injured after large #fire breaks out at #GrandDiamond City Hotel & Casino in #Poipet, #Cambodia.— Harish Deshmukh (@DeshmukhHarish9) December 29, 2022
ทุกๆคน #กัมพูชา #โหนกระแส #Breaking #Cambodia #Poipet BreakingNews
#GrandDiamond pic.twitter.com/JPhid8xFSn