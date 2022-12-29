熱門搜尋:
2022-12-29 13:19:20

接壤泰國邊境　柬埔寨賭場大火釀10死

柬埔寨邊境一間賭場發生大火。(Twitter圖片)

位於柬埔寨與泰國邊境城市波別的一間賭場酒店，在周三（28日）晚發生大火。至少10人在火災中死亡。

當地報道指，火警發生在當地時間周三的晚上11時半左右，位於波別鄰近泰國邊界的大鑽石城賭場及酒店發生大火，警方指當時約有400人在酒店之內。

從網上多條影片所見，有人從賭場的高處跳下逃生，亦有人在窗邊求助。消息指，因為該處貼近泰國的邊境，酒店內本身有不少泰國人入住。而當局表示，會調查發生火警的原因。而部份的傷者亦有送到泰國沙繳府的醫院接受治療。

波別市是柬埔寨接壤泰國的城市，由於泰國基本上禁止賭博，故吸引不少泰國人到該處的賭場消遣。

