新冠肺炎｜美國貿易代表戴琪確診　之前已接種加強劑

美國貿易代表戴琪(Katherine Tai)對新冠病毒檢測呈陽性，她已經完全接種疫苗，並接種了加強劑，現正按美國疾控中心指引居家隔離。
戴琪在社交網站Twitter貼文交代消息，表示自己已經完全接種疫苗及已接種加強劑，目前正在家中隔離。她同時敦促所有符合條件的美國人接種疫苗和加強劑。
美國貿易代表辦公室(USTR)則表示，戴琪正按美國疾控中心(CDC)指引居家隔離。
近期無與拜登或賀錦麗有密切接觸
戴琪上星期四至五曾訪問加拿大，出席美墨加貿易協定部長會議，分別與加拿大貿易部長伍鳳儀及墨西哥經濟部長Tatiana Clouthier會晤。她近期沒有與美國總統拜登或副總統賀錦麗密切接觸。
Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, isolating at home and following the advice of my doctor. I urge all Americans to get vaccinated and a booster if you are eligible.— Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) July 10, 2022