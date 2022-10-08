熱門搜尋:
國際
2022-10-08 14:44:06

有片︱克里米亞大橋運油列車起火　俄指遭汽車炸彈襲擊

通往俄佔克里米亞的大橋有運油列車起火。(路透社)

【14:50更新】俄羅斯傳媒報道，國家反恐委員會指大火是由汽車炸彈引起。報道指事發在當地時間今早6時，一輛貨車在橋上發生爆炸，並令到鐵路上的一架運送燃料的列車起火。

【14:40】通往俄羅斯佔領的克里米亞，一條鐵路大橋周末（8日）發生大火。

俄羅斯國營媒體表示，大橋上的一輛運送燃料的列車起火，未有說明原因。有關大橋是連接俄羅斯本土與克里米亞之間的克里米亞大橋，是俄羅斯在2014年吞併克里米亞之後興建。在俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭後，被指是俄羅斯運送軍事設備進入烏克蘭的樞紐。據報列車今早在途中發生爆炸，大橋的行車及鐵路路線已經中斷。

從影片及相片所見，除了列車起火之外，大橋的行車路面亦被損毀，而另外有片段顯示，一輛貨車在橋面行駛途中發生爆炸引發火警。俄羅斯的通訊社就表示，當局正在撲滅大火。

俄羅斯通往克里米亞的大橋遭受破壞。(Twitter圖片) 俄羅斯通往克里米亞的大橋遭受破壞。(Twitter圖片) 俄羅斯通往克里米亞的大橋遭受破壞。(Twitter圖片)
