國際
2023-12-18 14:34:05

澳洲昆士蘭暴雨機場淹浸　鱷魚被沖出河面

一頭鱷魚露出在水漲的河面。(影片截圖)

澳洲昆士蘭州受到熱帶氣旋賈斯伯（Jasper）的吹襲，造成當地錄得有紀錄的暴雨，當中開恩茲的機場出現水浸，而有網民更拍到因為河流的水位上漲，河流的鱷魚都要浮上水面。

開恩茲在在賈斯伯吹襲期間，已經有達超過2米的雨量，當地有以千計的人需要撤離。當局估計這將會是當地有史以來最嚴重的水災。報道指，當地已有不少房屋遭到淹浸，電力及道路被截斷，還有潔淨水源減少。

鱷魚浮水河面。(影片截圖) 開恩茲機場水浸。(X)

昆士蘭州長邁爾斯（Steven Miles）形容：「這是我記憶以來最壞。我有與開恩茲的當地人談過，他們也說過去未見過這種情況。」他又表示，在當地的一個偏遠村莊，有9人包括患病的兒童，在當地的醫院天台等候救援，到周一（18日）才獲安置在其他地點，不過有關的村莊要全村撤離。而當局目前就未有死亡及失蹤的報告。

在網上的片段，開恩茲機場被水淹浸，洪水浸至飛機的機肚。同時也有影片見到有鱷魚被河水沖到接近住宅地區，並且浮上河面。

澳洲昆士蘭暴雨水浸。(路透社) 澳洲昆士蘭暴雨水浸。(路透社) 澳洲昆士蘭暴雨水浸。(路透社) 澳洲昆士蘭暴雨水浸。(路透社)
