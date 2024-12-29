濟州航空客機降落南韓務安機場衝出跑道起火　韓媒稱至少28死(有片)

南韓全羅南道務安機場，一班由曼谷飛抵的濟州航空客機，今日上午9時左右降落時衝出跑道，撞上圍欄外牆後起火。
韓聯社報道，7C 2216航班客機上有181人，包括175名乘客和6名機組人員，事故造成28人死亡，據報最少兩人獲救，機場人員透露，當局正在努力救援在機尾的人員。事故原因初步判斷疑似飛機降落過程中與鳥群發生衝撞，致起落架沒有正常放下導致。中國駐南韓使館稱初步消息顯示，機上沒有中國籍乘客。
🚨🇰🇷 BREAKING: FOOTAGE EMERGES OF JEJU AIR CRASH AT MUAN AIRPORT— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 29, 2024
Video shows the Bangkok-bound aircraft skidding off runway and colliding with perimeter fence during this morning's landing at Muan International.
23 injured among 181 passengers and crew as full-scale rescue… https://t.co/VaBMQD4rx5 pic.twitter.com/aDmcwEa6Ol
🚨🇰🇷 MUAN CRASH UPDATE: MINISTER ORDERS FULL RESCUE MOBILIZATION— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 29, 2024
South Korea's acting interior minister has ordered an all-out rescue operation at Muan International Airport, where a Jeju Air flight from Bangkok crashed into a fence during landing.
23 casualties reported among… https://t.co/qBPvfB7zxi pic.twitter.com/Ib100fGVwT