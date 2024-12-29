熱門搜尋:
國際
2024-12-29 09:20:54

濟州航空客機降落南韓務安機場衝出跑道起火　韓媒稱至少28死(有片)

濟州航空客機降落南韓務安機場衝出跑道起火。(路透社)

南韓全羅南道務安機場，一班由曼谷飛抵的濟州航空客機，今日上午9時左右降落時衝出跑道，撞上圍欄外牆後起火。

韓聯社報道，7C 2216航班客機上有181人，包括175名乘客和6名機組人員，事故造成28人死亡，據報最少兩人獲救，機場人員透露，當局正在努力救援在機尾的人員。事故原因初步判斷疑似飛機降落過程中與鳥群發生衝撞，致起落架沒有正常放下導致。中國駐南韓使館稱初步消息顯示，機上沒有中國籍乘客。

