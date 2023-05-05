烏克蘭局勢︱俄羅斯代表出席黑海經濟會議　強搶烏議員國旗後被打退

烏克蘭戰事仍然持續，不過第61屆的黑海經濟合作議會會議繼續在土耳其的安卡拉舉行，當中俄羅斯及烏克蘭代表都有出席。在會議期間，發生俄羅斯代表搶走烏克蘭議員的國旗，最後被烏克蘭代表揮拳打走，並搶回國旗；而在會議進行時，烏克蘭代表就阻止俄羅斯發言。
根據土耳其媒體的報道，雖然俄烏戰事持續，不過有關的會議周四（4日）仍在安卡拉展開，包括俄羅斯及烏克蘭的代表都有參加，並討論如何在經濟、技術和社會發展方面發展多邊和雙邊關係。
🥊 In Ankara 🇹🇷, during the events of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community, the representative of Russia 🇷🇺 tore the flag of Ukraine 🇺🇦 from the hands of a 🇺🇦 Member of Parliament.— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) May 4, 2023
The 🇺🇦 MP then punched the Russian in the face. pic.twitter.com/zUM8oK4IyN
烏克蘭會議期間阻俄羅斯代表發言
烏克蘭媒體《基輔郵報》的記者Jason Jay Smart在Twitter發放片段，顯示一名未有公布名字的俄羅斯代表，在會議前突然搶去烏克蘭議會代表Oleksandr Marikovskyi的國旗。Marikovskyi隨即反擊，多番向俄羅斯代表揮拳，並最終搶回他的國旗，之後雙方需要由保安分隔，避免再發生衝突。片段獲得逾400萬人次觀看，有人更指俄羅斯是應該被打。
土耳其的媒體就發放另一段片段，顯示在會議期間，俄羅斯代表Ola Timofeeva在發言的時候，被烏克蘭代表所打斷。
A scuffle broke out between Ukrainian and Russian delegates at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Türkiye’s capital Ankara— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) May 4, 2023
Tensions boiled over after Ukrainians interrupted a Russian official’s speech👇 pic.twitter.com/AzZiQi2B6L