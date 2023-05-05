熱門搜尋:
C觀點 消費券2023 生活冷知識 深圳好去處 澳門旅遊 日本旅遊 行山路線 二手樓 港股攻略 香港學校 樓市 消委會 周顯
返回
國際
2023-05-05 13:20:41

烏克蘭局勢︱俄羅斯代表出席黑海經濟會議　強搶烏議員國旗後被打退

分享：
俄羅斯的代表搶走烏克蘭議會的國旗。(影片截圖)

俄羅斯的代表搶走烏克蘭議會的國旗。(影片截圖)

烏克蘭戰事仍然持續，不過第61屆的黑海經濟合作議會會議繼續在土耳其的安卡拉舉行，當中俄羅斯及烏克蘭代表都有出席。在會議期間，發生俄羅斯代表搶走烏克蘭議員的國旗，最後被烏克蘭代表揮拳打走，並搶回國旗；而在會議進行時，烏克蘭代表就阻止俄羅斯發言。

根據土耳其媒體的報道，雖然俄烏戰事持續，不過有關的會議周四（4日）仍在安卡拉展開，包括俄羅斯及烏克蘭的代表都有參加，並討論如何在經濟、技術和社會發展方面發展多邊和雙邊關係。

 

俄羅斯代表搶走烏國旗後，烏國代表尾隨。(影片截圖) 烏克蘭代表揮拳意圖搶回國旗。(影片截圖) 烏克蘭代表揮拳意圖搶回國旗。(影片截圖) 俄羅斯代表繼續捉住烏克蘭國旗，烏代表於是繼續揮拳。(影片截圖) 保安分隔雙方代表。(影片截圖)

烏克蘭會議期間阻俄羅斯代表發言

烏克蘭媒體《基輔郵報》的記者Jason Jay Smart在Twitter發放片段，顯示一名未有公布名字的俄羅斯代表，在會議前突然搶去烏克蘭議會代表Oleksandr Marikovskyi的國旗。Marikovskyi隨即反擊，多番向俄羅斯代表揮拳，並最終搶回他的國旗，之後雙方需要由保安分隔，避免再發生衝突。片段獲得逾400萬人次觀看，有人更指俄羅斯是應該被打。

土耳其的媒體就發放另一段片段，顯示在會議期間，俄羅斯代表Ola Timofeeva在發言的時候，被烏克蘭代表所打斷。

烏克蘭代表在會上打斷俄羅斯發言。(影片截圖)

烏克蘭代表在會上打斷俄羅斯發言。(影片截圖)

請接受以下私隱政策及免責聲明，以示你同意am730內之私隱政策及免責聲明。了解更多
接受