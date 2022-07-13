烏克蘭局勢｜俄軍火庫被炸如煙花Show　烏方：使用了「海馬斯」(有片)

俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭的戰時持續。烏克蘭預告會反攻南部俄軍佔領地區，呼籲當地居民疏散，避免成為人盾。俄羅斯指責烏軍襲擊俄軍所佔領的赫爾松(Kherson)地區內新卡霍夫卡(Nova Kakhovka)的民用設施，造成至少7死、數十人傷；烏方就稱是攻擊俄軍彈藥庫，據指是使用美國提供的「海馬斯」(HIMARS)高機動多管火箭系統進行轟炸，並發放片段顯示爆炸威力強大。
俄羅斯國營電視台塔斯社播放片段，指赫爾松有住宅被烏軍炮彈擊中，造成最少7人死亡，70人受傷，譴責烏軍攻擊平民。
烏克蘭軍方對此次事件有另一說法，稱成功以美軍提供的「海馬斯」多管火箭系統，擊中俄軍在赫爾松以東一個彈藥庫，相關衛星圖片見到火箭威力巨大，在地面炸出一個大洞，周邊大範圍嚴重熏黑，烏軍指襲擊造成50多人死亡。
Another spectacular video from the Ukrainian HIMARS strike on a Russian weapons depot in Nova Kakhovka earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/h1jIKdKriW— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 12, 2022
Operational Command South confirmes that the Ukrainian forces have destroyed russian ammunition depot in the occupied town of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, on 11 July. pic.twitter.com/dBn0Zbqpiz— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 12, 2022
Nova Kakhovka was allegedly hit with USA HIMARS and Alder missiles, the Ukrainian version of Smerch, the head of the city's military investigation department pic.twitter.com/ghokJ70yrY— cooper (@coope125) July 12, 2022