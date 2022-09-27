烏克蘭局勢︱俄軍缺物資　軍方建議新兵買女性衛生棉槍傷後可止血(有片)

俄羅斯總統普京在上周宣布局部動員後，全國引起不少混亂。除了多個招募中心受到破壞外，社交媒體有影片，顯示俄羅斯的軍官向招募的新人表明，軍隊的物資不足，呼籲他們自行購買醫療物資，更建議新兵購買女性的衛生棉，好讓在受槍傷後止血。
社交媒體的一條影片，聲稱是在俄羅斯阿爾泰地區的片段，影片中被指是俄羅斯軍官的代表，向新兵派發物資，表示士兵們將只有睡袋、墊及武器，沒有其他的供應，所有的醫療物資及藥物皆不會提供，包括止血帶。該名軍官就建議，新兵可以向家中的女性，協助尋找一些墊子以放在鞋內，同時可以購買便宜的女性衛生棉，在一旦受到槍傷，可以用作止血。
🤡A military unit representative in Altai region said that they have nothing except ammunition and asked conscripts to buy everything including medicines and tourniquets.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 26, 2022
She also advised to buy women's pads to use for shoes and buy tampons to stop bleeding after bullet wounds. pic.twitter.com/JEAxSNOLer
🤡 The adventures of the mobilized in #Russia pt.1 pic.twitter.com/cUDLQ5vAnA— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 26, 2022
克里米亞韃靼領袖呼籲做逃兵
另外，在俄羅斯佔領的克里米亞地區，有指俄羅斯亦在佔領的烏克蘭地區徵兵。有克里米亞韃靼族的宗教領袖，就呼籲被徵召的人做逃兵，或是離開這個國家或所在的地方。若不幸被招募了，就在拿到武器用在「應該對付的人」身上。
The Deputy Mufti of the Muftiat of Crimean Tatars with a message to the Tatars & all other Muslims that the Russian Army is trying to mobilize:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 26, 2022
“Become a deserter, and if that isn’t possible and & are sent to the frontlines, turn your weapons instead against the… you know who”. pic.twitter.com/Y7cYlBgrTH