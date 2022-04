烏克蘭局勢｜俄軍轟炸赫爾松以催淚彈驅示威民眾　烏兵再拍片求救(有片)

The situation in #Marioupol is critical.

36th Marine Brigade Commander of

Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhii Volynsky ("Volyna") is calling to save soldiers and civilians at #Azovstal like in the Dunkirk operation of 1940.#SaveMariupol #StandUpForUkraine #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/Zwj7J1wsZy