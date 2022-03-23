烏克蘭局勢｜俄軍開槍及擲閃光彈鎮壓示威　赫爾松至少1平民死(有片)

俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭的戰事踏入第28日，赫爾松(Kherson)是首個亦是至今惟一一個被俄羅斯軍隊攻陷的城市，早前有報道指，俄軍企圖舉辦獨立公投在當地建立新政府，民眾反對並不滿俄軍侵佔，連日上街抗議，周一(21日)示威民眾在自由廣場上集會示威，俄軍突然對示威者開槍鎮壓，更投下閃光彈及催淚彈，一名男子當場受傷，血流如注，據報至少1人死亡，多人受傷。
自俄軍佔領赫爾松後，民眾多次和平上街抗議俄軍侵佔，他們手持烏克蘭國旗向俄軍大叫「離開」，較早的網上影片可見俄軍一般冷漠對待，亦有俄軍軍車被民眾擋路而後退，但在周一的民眾示威中，俄軍突然向民眾開槍驅趕，網上影片可聽到機關槍聲，俄軍更向人群擲閃光彈，民眾忙逃避，亦有人受傷流血。據報至少1人死亡，多人受傷。
#Kherson #Ukraine. Russian soldiers threw stun grenades and fired at Ukrainians who were peacefully protesting. Russian soldiers should refuse to follow such orders. For such actions they will go to jail together with Putin. pic.twitter.com/qGv9C2ZitN— Galina Aksakova (@GalinaAksakova) March 22, 2022
In Kherson, Russian war criminals opened fire at unarmed people who peacefully protested against invaders. You can see a wounded pensioner. This is the ugly face of Russia, a disgrace to humankind. We must stop Russia! Sanction them, isolate them, hold war criminals to account. pic.twitter.com/WeItSykD3q— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 21, 2022
#Ru used tear gas in occupied Kherson. Against people who were protesting and saying they are #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/bS8pWHfYqN— Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) March 22, 2022
俄方指赫爾松有逾400人被捕
俄羅斯國防部發言人科納申科夫(Igor Konashenkov)表示，俄軍已經掌控烏克蘭南部赫爾松所有領土，俄軍月初計劃就建立「赫爾松人民共和國」舉辦獨立公投，當地民眾連日上街頭抗議，至今已經有逾400人被拘捕。
烏克蘭副總理Iryna Vereshchuk透過電視演說時指出，俄軍正阻止人道救援物資運至被俄軍佔領的另一港口城市赫爾松(Kherson)。