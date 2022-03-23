熱門搜尋:
2022-03-23 13:59:00

烏克蘭局勢｜俄軍開槍及擲閃光彈鎮壓示威　赫爾松至少1平民死(有片)

俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭的戰事踏入第28日，赫爾松(Kherson)是首個亦是至今惟一一個被俄羅斯軍隊攻陷的城市，早前有報道指，俄軍企圖舉辦獨立公投在當地建立新政府，民眾反對並不滿俄軍侵佔，連日上街抗議，周一(21)示威民眾在自由廣場上集會示威，俄軍突然對示威者開槍鎮壓，更投下閃光彈及催淚彈，一名男子當場受傷，血流如注，據報至少1人死亡，多人受傷。

俄軍對和平示威平民開槍，更投下閃光彈及催淚彈。(Twitter) 有人倒地向如泉湧。(Twitter) 俄軍對和平示威平民開槍，更投下閃光彈及催淚彈。(Twitter) 俄軍對和平示威平民開槍，更投下閃光彈及催淚彈。(Twitter)

自俄軍佔領赫爾松後，民眾多次和平上街抗議俄軍侵佔，他們手持烏克蘭國旗向俄軍大叫「離開」，較早的網上影片可見俄軍一般冷漠對待，亦有俄軍軍車被民眾擋路而後退，但在周一的民眾示威中，俄軍突然向民眾開槍驅趕，網上影片可聽到機關槍聲，俄軍更向人群擲閃光彈，民眾忙逃避，亦有人受傷流血。據報至少1人死亡，多人受傷。

俄方指赫爾松有逾400人被捕

俄羅斯國防部發言人科納申科夫(Igor Konashenkov)表示，俄軍已經掌控烏克蘭南部赫爾松所有領土，俄軍月初計劃就建立「赫爾松人民共和國」舉辦獨立公投，當地民眾連日上街頭抗議，至今已經有逾400人被拘捕。

烏克蘭副總理Iryna Vereshchuk透過電視演說時指出，俄軍正阻止人道救援物資運至被俄軍佔領的另一港口城市赫爾松(Kherson)

