烏克蘭局勢︱俄邊境地區別爾哥羅德遇襲　俄羅斯志願軍團承認襲擊

俄羅斯的邊境地區別爾哥羅德，在周一（22日）表示受到來自烏克蘭的無人機襲擊，不過烏克蘭方面否認，同時有俄羅斯的志願軍團承認發動襲擊。
俄羅斯別爾哥羅德的首長Vyacheslav Gladkov在周一及周二於Telegram頻道上表示，在一個接近邊境的城鎮受到無人機襲擊，一幢房屋以及行政大樓遇襲。Gladkov表示：「在無人機墮落房子之後，裝置發生爆炸及起火。」
Fighters of the Freedom for Russia legion record a video, saying that they have smashed through the Russian border.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 22, 2023
They are now fighting against the Russian Army on Russian soil pic.twitter.com/6TJSQSu0jX
一個反對普京的軍團「自由俄羅斯軍團」，早前曾協助烏克蘭抵禦俄羅斯的入侵。而他們在周一承認已向俄羅斯境內推進，並對別爾哥羅德的西南部發動攻擊，並表示會讓俄羅斯變得自由。
俄羅斯當局指控一批烏克蘭軍隊的破壞及偵察小組越過邊境，發動襲擊，造成至少8人受傷，而烏克蘭方面表示，有關組織來自俄羅斯的國民，而他們正尋求獨立。
Statement for the world made by the soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion before they crossed into Russia from Ukraine this morning.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 22, 2023
They say the end goal for them is the Red Square in Moscow.
English subtitles at the bottom pic.twitter.com/nw7trf5PHI