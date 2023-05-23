熱門搜尋:
C觀點 消費券2023 生活冷知識 深圳好去處 報稅 澳門旅遊 日本旅遊 行山路線 港股攻略 香港學校 二手樓 樓市 消委會 周顯
返回
國際
2023-05-23 13:39:07

烏克蘭局勢︱俄邊境地區別爾哥羅德遇襲　俄羅斯志願軍團承認襲擊

分享：
俄羅斯接近烏克蘭邊境的別爾哥羅德，據報被反普京軍團襲擊。(路透社)

俄羅斯接近烏克蘭邊境的別爾哥羅德，據報被反普京軍團襲擊。(路透社)

俄羅斯的邊境地區別爾哥羅德，在周一（22日）表示受到來自烏克蘭的無人機襲擊，不過烏克蘭方面否認，同時有俄羅斯的志願軍團承認發動襲擊。

俄羅斯別爾哥羅德的首長Vyacheslav Gladkov在周一及周二於Telegram頻道上表示，在一個接近邊境的城鎮受到無人機襲擊，一幢房屋以及行政大樓遇襲。Gladkov表示：「在無人機墮落房子之後，裝置發生爆炸及起火。」

俄羅斯別爾哥羅德首長指控烏克蘭入侵。(路透社)

俄羅斯別爾哥羅德首長指控烏克蘭入侵。(路透社)

一個反對普京的軍團「自由俄羅斯軍團」，早前曾協助烏克蘭抵禦俄羅斯的入侵。而他們在周一承認已向俄羅斯境內推進，並對別爾哥羅德的西南部發動攻擊，並表示會讓俄羅斯變得自由。

俄羅斯當局指控一批烏克蘭軍隊的破壞及偵察小組越過邊境，發動襲擊，造成至少8人受傷，而烏克蘭方面表示，有關組織來自俄羅斯的國民，而他們正尋求獨立。

請接受以下私隱政策及免責聲明，以示你同意am730內之私隱政策及免責聲明。了解更多
接受