烏克蘭局勢｜兩導彈擊中烏東火車站　至少30死逾百傷 (持續更新)

烏克蘭頓涅茨克州的其中一個城市，克拉馬托爾斯克的火車站疑遭受俄羅斯軍隊以導彈襲擊，至少30名平民在襲擊中死亡，另有逾百人受傷。克拉馬托爾斯克市長稱，事發時火車站有約4,000名平民等候撤離，大部分是老弱婦孺。俄羅斯國防部否認施襲。歐盟外交和安全政策高級代表博雷利(Josep Borrell)強烈譴責襲擊。
烏克蘭國防部指控俄軍所為
烏克蘭鐵路公司表示，兩枚導彈擊中烏東頓涅茨克州城市克拉馬托爾斯克(Kramatorsk)的火車站。烏克蘭國防部在Twitter發文指控是俄軍所為，稱事件造成超過30人死亡、逾百人受傷。州長Pavlo Kyrylenko表示，事發時火車站有大批平民，他認為俄軍清楚知道施襲目標是甚麼，相信他們是要藉殺害平民來散播恐慌。
該車站是烏克蘭人逃往西方的其中一個主要路線，克拉馬托爾斯克市議會已警告市民留在防空設施。而之後又繼續有多枚導彈向克拉馬托爾斯克的火車站襲擊，頓涅茨克地方政府已表示，已派出警察及救援人員到場。
I strongly condemn this morning’s indiscriminate attack against a train station in #Kramatorsk by Russia, which killed dozens of people and left many more wounded. This is yet another attempt to close escape routes for those fleeing this unjustified war and cause human suffering— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 8, 2022
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 8, 2022
30 refugees, many of them children, were killed in rocket attack on the Kramatorsk railway station while trying to flee west.
Yesterday, Russia struck the tracks, making it impossible to leave. It was repaired & ppl tried to leave today insteadpic.twitter.com/36RsWfOqhK
❌russia is trying to disrupt the evacuation of Ukrainians from #Donbas.— Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) April 8, 2022
Yesterday #russia fired on the railway track, which stopped the movement of 3 train.
Today they hit Kramatorsk railway station with a Tochka-U missile with cluster shells.
30 killed. 100 wounded. pic.twitter.com/lyYwYJI6p5