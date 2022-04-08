熱門搜尋:
2022-04-08 18:02:11

烏克蘭局勢｜兩導彈擊中烏東火車站　至少30死逾百傷 (持續更新)

克拉馬托爾斯克火車站被俄軍以導彈襲擊。(Twitter圖片)

烏克蘭頓涅茨克州的其中一個城市，克拉馬托爾斯克的火車站疑遭受俄羅斯軍隊以導彈襲擊，至少30名平民在襲擊中死亡，另有逾百人受傷。克拉馬托爾斯克市長稱，事發時火車站有約4,000名平民等候撤離，大部分是老弱婦孺。俄羅斯國防部否認施襲。歐盟外交和安全政策高級代表博雷利(Josep Borrell)強烈譴責襲擊。

烏克蘭國防部指控俄軍所為

烏克蘭鐵路公司表示，兩枚導彈擊中烏東頓涅茨克州城市克拉馬托爾斯克(Kramatorsk)的火車站。烏克蘭國防部在Twitter發文指控是俄軍所為，稱事件造成超過30人死亡、逾百人受傷。州長Pavlo Kyrylenko表示，事發時火車站有大批平民，他認為俄軍清楚知道施襲目標是甚麼，相信他們是要藉殺害平民來散播恐慌。

該車站是烏克蘭人逃往西方的其中一個主要路線，克拉馬托爾斯克市議會已警告市民留在防空設施。而之後又繼續有多枚導彈向克拉馬托爾斯克的火車站襲擊，頓涅茨克地方政府已表示，已派出警察及救援人員到場。

州長指車站當時有逾千人，包括嬰兒。(Twitter圖片) 遇襲的車站附近至少30人死亡，逾百人受傷。(Twitter圖片) 至少30人在襲擊中死亡，逾百人受傷。(Twitter圖片) 停靠車站的一輛列車被波及，玻璃破裂。(Twitter圖片)
