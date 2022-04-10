熱門搜尋:
2022-04-10 19:08:45

烏克蘭局勢｜「為烏克蘭挺身而出」籌款運動 為烏國國民及難民籌得101億歐元

歐盟與杜魯多發起「為烏克蘭挺身而出」籌款運動。 (互聯網)

歐盟委員會主席馮德萊恩周六(9)在波蘭華沙表示，全球聲援烏克蘭難民的「為烏克蘭挺身而出」(Stand Up for Ukraine)運動，至今已合共籌得101億歐元(861億港元)

馮德萊恩說，「為烏克蘭挺身而出」運動已籌得91億歐元(775億港元)，歐洲復興開發銀另提供10億歐元(85億港元)，將用於協助逃離烏克蘭的難民以及烏國國內流離失所的民眾。

主辦單位表示，由歐盟與加拿大總理杜魯多發起的「為烏克蘭挺身而出」運動，為烏克蘭流離失所的民眾與逃離國家的難民籌款。

逾440萬人逃離烏克蘭

俄羅斯224日入侵後，已有超過440萬難民逃離烏克蘭，大部分前往歐盟成員國，其中鄰國波蘭已收容逾250萬人。

「全球公民」(Global Citizen)組織發起社交媒體活動，呼籲各國政府機關、企業和個人協助烏克蘭和其他地區的人道工作籌款。響應的演藝名人包括Elton JohnAlanis MorissetteBillie EilishAnnie LennoxChris Rock等。

