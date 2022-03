烏克蘭局勢｜烏克蘭人輯錄短片展示戰爭慘況 憧憬戰勝重建國家(片段或引起不安)

短片名為《WAS》,意謂烏克蘭原本擁有的成為過去。片中旁述稱,「這曾是我的家、我的朋友、我的狗狗、我的汽車、我的工作。這也曾是我的父親和我的女兒。俄羅斯令烏克蘭遭血淚、兒童的遺骸淹沒。」(This was my home. This was my friend. This was my dog. This was my car. This was my job. And this was my father. And this was my daughter.Russia has drowned Ukraine in tears and blood and children's corpses.)