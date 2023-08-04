烏克蘭局勢｜黑海艦隊再有船隻遇襲　無人船成功擊中俄登陸艦（有片）

俄羅斯國防部在周五（4日）表示，已攔截了烏克蘭以無人船隻，對黑海艦隊基地發動的襲擊後。不過烏克蘭媒體在稍後公布，黑海艦隊一艘登陸艦奧列涅戈爾斯克戈爾尼加號，被一艘無人船擊中，從影片中顯示船隻部份傾側。
俄羅斯國防部周五表示，兩艘無人船隻對卡斯洛達的新羅西斯克海軍基地發動襲擊，俄羅斯聲明指：「在擊退有關的襲擊中，無人船隻被海軍基地的火力發現，並以標準武器將之摧毀。而俄羅斯在克里米亞的官員又表示他們的防禦系統，成功擊落了10架襲擊克里米亞的無人機。當地的俄羅斯官員表示：「防空系統在克里米亞多個地方成功運作，將所有的目標都擊落。」
▼無人船襲擊片段▼
Video purporting to show a Ukrainian sea drone attack on the Russians’ Ropucha-class landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak in the Novorossiysk port this morning. @ukrpravda_news sources say security service Ukraine (SBU) and navy operation, and drone packed with 450kg of TNT. pic.twitter.com/VLpbUEBrFJ— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) August 4, 2023
無人船載450公斤炸藥
不過俄羅斯的戰報公布不久，就傳出黑海艦隊的艦隻被攻擊。美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）表示，來自烏克蘭的消息表示，烏克蘭安全部門與海軍的聯合行動，對新羅西斯克海軍基地發動的襲擊，成攻擊中奧列涅戈爾斯克戈爾尼加號。報道指，有關的無人船載有450公斤的TNT炸藥，據報艦上有約100名海軍服役。
CNN表示，消息人士透露，奧列涅戈爾斯克戈爾尼加號已被嚴重損毀，目前無法進行任務。在網上的一些片段見到，艦隻向左後方傾側。在去年，俄羅斯黑海艦隊的旗艦莫斯科號，亦被俄羅斯襲擊，該艦最終更沉沒在海底。
🇷🇺 LLS Olenegorsky Gornyak continues her glorious mission.— Voices of the Army 🇺🇦🔊 (@SmartUACat) August 4, 2023
What a hell was she doing there ? This ship has been used to transport goods across the Kerch Strait due to traffic jams on the bridge.
Ruskies don't have a dry dock for the ship this big in Novorossiysk 🤷♂️🛟🤿 pic.twitter.com/F9PfC6LyWf
Ukrainian media publish, allegedly, the moment of the strike of a sea drone on the landing ship "Olenegorsky Gornyak"— Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) August 4, 2023
According to Ukrainian media, the drone was stuffed with 450 kg of TNT.
The information needs to be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/O12UXYztz5