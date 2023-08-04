熱門搜尋:
國際
2023-08-04 17:01:28

烏克蘭局勢｜黑海艦隊再有船隻遇襲　無人船成功擊中俄登陸艦（有片）

俄軍登陸艦被擊中後傾側。(影片截圖)

俄軍登陸艦被擊中後傾側。(影片截圖)

俄羅斯國防部在周五（4日）表示，已攔截了烏克蘭以無人船隻，對黑海艦隊基地發動的襲擊後。不過烏克蘭媒體在稍後公布，黑海艦隊一艘登陸艦奧列涅戈爾斯克戈爾尼加號，被一艘無人船擊中，從影片中顯示船隻部份傾側。

俄羅斯國防部周五表示，兩艘無人船隻對卡斯洛達的新羅西斯克海軍基地發動襲擊，俄羅斯聲明指：「在擊退有關的襲擊中，無人船隻被海軍基地的火力發現，並以標準武器將之摧毀。而俄羅斯在克里米亞的官員又表示他們的防禦系統，成功擊落了10架襲擊克里米亞的無人機。當地的俄羅斯官員表示：「防空系統在克里米亞多個地方成功運作，將所有的目標都擊落。」

 

俄羅斯聲稱的烏克蘭無人船。(網上圖片) 無人船駛近海軍艦隻後爆炸。(影片截圖)

▼無人船襲擊片段▼

無人船載450公斤炸藥

不過俄羅斯的戰報公布不久，就傳出黑海艦隊的艦隻被攻擊。美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）表示，來自烏克蘭的消息表示，烏克蘭安全部門與海軍的聯合行動，對新羅西斯克海軍基地發動的襲擊，成攻擊中奧列涅戈爾斯克戈爾尼加號。報道指，有關的無人船載有450公斤的TNT炸藥，據報艦上有約100名海軍服役。

CNN表示，消息人士透露，奧列涅戈爾斯克戈爾尼加號已被嚴重損毀，目前無法進行任務。在網上的一些片段見到，艦隻向左後方傾側。在去年，俄羅斯黑海艦隊的旗艦莫斯科號，亦被俄羅斯襲擊，該艦最終更沉沒在海底。

