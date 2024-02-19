熱門搜尋:
國際
2024-02-19 12:09:00

特朗普推金光閃閃「永不投降」波鞋　每對售3100即日售罄(有片)

特朗普推金光閃閃「永不投降」波鞋，每對售3100即日售罄。

尋求再度入主白宮的美國前總統特朗普繼日前因浮報資產遭罰款3.5億美元，上周六(17)即現身波鞋展推銷全新冠名商品「永不投降」波鞋，限量僅1000對，推出當日旋即售罄。

特朗普17日現身在費城舉行的世界級波鞋盛會「Sneaker Con」，他穿著一貫的深藍西裝、白襯衫配上紅領帶，在一片掌聲夾雜噓聲中走上台，介紹這雙金光閃閃的「永不投降」(Never Surrender High-Tops)高筒波鞋，網上標價為399美元(3,100港元)一對。

特朗普17日現身在費城舉行的世界級波鞋盛會「Sneaker Con」。 限量1000對，每對均有專屬編號。 波鞋在上架不久，官網就顯示已經售罄。

限量1000對 每對均有專屬編號

根據官網介紹，這是特朗普的首款官方運動鞋，金色設計象徵特朗普大膽、強悍的形象，鞋舌和鞋子兩側都繡有特朗普名字的首字母「T」，背後有美國國旗的設計。限量1,000對、每對都有專屬編號，波鞋在上架不久，官網就顯示已經售罄。

