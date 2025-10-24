特朗普特赦幣安創辦人趙長鵬

美國白宮周四表示，總統特朗普赦免加密貨幣交易所幣安（Binance）創辦人趙長鵬，其於2023年因違反反洗黑錢法例，遭美國司法部起訴。趙長鵬在社交媒體上感謝特朗普的特赦。
白宮新聞秘書萊維特發聲明表示，特朗普行使憲法賦予的權力，赦免趙長鵬。萊維特聲明中形容，趙長鵬因前總統拜登打擊加密貨幣，而遭到起訴。
趙長鵬於2023年11月遭美國司法部起訴，指其違反反洗黑錢法例，他對該案認罪。幣安與美國政府達成和解協議，繳付超過43億美元罰款，趙長鵬亦支付5000萬美元罰款及辭去幣安行政總裁的職務，並於2024年服刑4個月。
趙長鵬在社交平台上表示，非常感謝特朗普的特赦，亦感謝他堅持美國對公平、創新和公義的承諾（Upholding America’s commitment to fairness, innovation, and justice）。趙長鵬又補充，將竭盡所能協助美國成為加密貨幣之都，以及在全球推動Web 3的發展（Will do everything we can to help make America the Capital of Crypto and advance web3 worldwide）。
Deeply grateful for today’s pardon and to President Trump for upholding America’s commitment to fairness, innovation, and justice.— CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 23, 2025
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Will do everything we can to help make America the Capital of Crypto and advance web3 worldwide.
(Still in flight, more posts to come.)…