國際
2025-10-24 10:57:31

特朗普特赦幣安創辦人趙長鵬

特朗普赦免加密貨幣交易所幣安（Binance）創辦人趙長鵬。(AP)

美國白宮周四表示，總統特朗普赦免加密貨幣交易所幣安（Binance）創辦人趙長鵬，其於2023年因違反反洗黑錢法例，遭美國司法部起訴。趙長鵬在社交媒體上感謝特朗普的特赦。

白宮新聞秘書萊維特發聲明表示，特朗普行使憲法賦予的權力，赦免趙長鵬。萊維特聲明中形容，趙長鵬因前總統拜登打擊加密貨幣，而遭到起訴。

趙長鵬於2023年11月遭美國司法部起訴，指其違反反洗黑錢法例，他對該案認罪。幣安與美國政府達成和解協議，繳付超過43億美元罰款，趙長鵬亦支付5000萬美元罰款及辭去幣安行政總裁的職務，並於2024年服刑4個月。

趙長鵬在社交平台上表示，非常感謝特朗普的特赦，亦感謝他堅持美國對公平、創新和公義的承諾（Upholding America’s commitment to fairness, innovation, and justice）。趙長鵬又補充，將竭盡所能協助美國成為加密貨幣之都，以及在全球推動Web 3的發展（Will do everything we can to help make America the Capital of Crypto and advance web3 worldwide）。

