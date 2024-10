空難遺體56年後終尋獲　家屬：仍傷痛但感欣慰(有片)

The remains of Mr.Thomas Cheriyan, an Indian Army Soldier who died in a 1968 plane crash, were recovered 56 years after the tragic incident.

He was on board an Indian Air Force AN-12 aircraft that crashed over the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh.#IAF #Jaihind 🙏🫡🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0bV3dNtR1H