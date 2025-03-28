緬甸7.9級地震　泰國曼谷建築中大樓倒塌(有片)

緬甸中部城市的曼德勒在今日（28日）當地時間的下午1時20分，發生黎克特制7.7級的強烈地震，中國地震台網指地震為7.9級，震源深度30公里。網傳緬甸有大橋倒塌，鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，社交彙媒體影片指曼谷有建築中的大樓倒塌，大批工人走避。
Another aftermath video from Mandalay after it was hit by powerful 7.7 earthquake#earthquake #Myanmar pic.twitter.com/MUgIwctxm6— Masood (@Masood9876) March 28, 2025
A powerful earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.7 on Richter scale, struck with its epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar. This significant seismic event resulted in damage, including the collapse of sections of the old Sagaing Bridge.— Lim in Black & Blue Safe Zones 🖤💙 (Rest) (@jefflovelim) March 28, 2025
美國地質調查局的公布，地震震央接近曼德勒，震度7.7級，震源深度約16公里。而香港天文台就公布，錄得震度為7.3級，深度為10公里。在社交媒體上，緬甸有橋樑倒下，亦有建築物倒塌。
至於鄰國的泰國，不少網民都表示感受到強震，有酒店的天台泳池更因為震動而令池水溢出，網傳影片有曼谷建築中的大廈倒塌。不少泰國人也走到街上暫避。而內地的雲南多地亦有人表示有明顯震感。
A 7.7 magnitude Mandalay earthquake was also felt in Bangkok, where an entire construction building has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/0moBXpj1sG— Heung Min Son (@heungburma) March 28, 2025
#BREAKING: Buildings collapse in Bangkok, Thailand following magnitude 7.6 earthquake with an epicenter in Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/ry8ex88chW— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) March 28, 2025
BTS Skytrain rocks violently in Bangkok earthquake! 😱😱😱#แผ่นดินไหว pic.twitter.com/aSAdSZgTxg— Chrome Crumpet (@ChromeCrumpet) March 28, 2025