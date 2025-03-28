熱門搜尋:
香港國際七人欖球賽 網上熱話 啟德體育園 DSE 2025 上然 朗天峰 新店關注組 DeepSeek 行山路線 二手樓 好去處 流感 定期存款 C觀點 日本旅遊 二元乘車優惠 食譜 味美道來 減肥
dadblk2 madblk2
返回
國際
2025-03-28 15:01:01

緬甸7.9級地震　泰國曼谷建築中大樓倒塌(有片)

分享：
緬甸7.9級地震 網傳泰國曼谷有建築中大樓倒塌(有片)
adblk5

緬甸中部城市的曼德勒在今日（28日）當地時間的下午1時20分，發生黎克特制7.7級的強烈地震，中國地震台網指地震為7.9級，震源深度30公里。​​​網傳緬甸有大橋倒塌，鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，社交彙媒體影片指曼谷有建築中的大樓倒塌，大批工人走避。

緬甸中部的曼德勒發生地震。

緬甸中部的曼德勒發生地震。

緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳緬甸有大橋倒塌(x) 緬甸有建築物倒塌。(X) 緬甸有建築物倒塌。(X) 地震影響到鄰國泰國的居民都走出街上暫避。(X)

美國地質調查局的公布，地震震央接近曼德勒，震度7.7級，震源深度約16公里。而香港天文台就公布，錄得震度為7.3級，深度為10公里。在社交媒體上，緬甸有橋樑倒下，亦有建築物倒塌。

adblk6

至於鄰國的泰國，不少網民都表示感受到強震，有酒店的天台泳池更因為震動而令池水溢出，網傳影片有曼谷建築中的大廈倒塌。不少泰國人也走到街上暫避。而內地的雲南多地亦有人表示有明顯震感。

緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(x) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(x) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(x) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(x) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(x) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(x)

立即更新/下載AM730手機APP 體驗升級功能

全新會員積分獎賞計劃 打開App進入會員專區體驗升級功能