緬甸地震｜強度達7.9級軍政府宣告緊急狀態　泰國曼谷至少3死進入緊急狀態（持續更新）

緬甸中部城市的曼德勒在今日（28日）當地時間的下午1時20分，發生黎克特制7.7級的強烈地震，中國地震台網指地震為7.9級，震源深度30公里。在12分鐘後，當地再發生一次6.4級的地震。緬甸軍政府宣布，震央附近的曼德勒及首都內比都一帶地區進入緊急狀態，而鄰國的泰國亦宣布曼谷進入緊急狀態。曼谷一幢建築中的大樓倒塌，至少3死50人傷，當局未知多少人失蹤。
曼德勒90年歷史跨江大橋倒塌
美國地質調查局的公布，地震震央接近緬甸第二大城市的曼德勒及實皆，震度7.7級，震源深度約16公里，之後更再發生一次6.4級的地震。而香港天文台就公布，錄得震度為7.3級，深度為10公里。在社交媒體上，接近震央的曼德勒及實皆，橫越當地伊洛瓦底江，連接實皆及曼德勒的一條英國殖民時期建造，逾90年歷史的橋樑倒下，首都的內比都亦有建築物受損。緬甸軍政府透過國營電視台宣布，首都內比都，以及接近地震震央的實皆、曼德勒、勃固、馬圭以及東部的撣邦進入緊急狀態。
▼曼德勒機場地震時所有人蹲下▼
#MYANMAR: Just saw a clip of people huddled on the ground near by the aircraft, trying to stay safe during a massive earthquake at Mandalay International Airport, right before boarding their flight. #Earthquake #Mandalay pic.twitter.com/dCIr3hwx68— Cape Diamond (@cape_diamond) March 28, 2025
路透社報道，接近震央的曼德勒居民表示當地有不少大樓倒塌。不過緬甸當局未有任何傷亡報告，而路透社稱有當地的消防員表示，正在檢視仰光市內的損傷情況。路透社又報道有目擊者表示勃固的東吁，有廟宇倒塌造成至少3人死亡，新華社報道，曼德勒一座廟宇倒塌，造成至少10人死亡。另外，曼德勒有民眾在社交媒體表示，當地一座建築倒塌，多人被困。新華社駐緬甸首都內比都僱員說，內比都部份學校和辦公大樓倒塌。
▼曼德勒逾90年歷史的大橋倒塌▼
A powerful earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.7 on Richter scale, struck with its epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar. This significant seismic event resulted in damage, including the collapse of sections of the old Sagaing Bridge.— Lim in Black & Blue Safe Zones 🖤💙 (Rest) (@jefflovelim) March 28, 2025
pic & video crd#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/nhVUbLNJiW
▼曼德勒地震時狀況▼
The moment 7.7 Earthquake struck Mandalay, Myanmar— Disasters Daily (@DisastersAndI) March 28, 2025
Many buildings collapsing while people are scared on the street.#sismo #temblor #terremoto #Mandalay #tremor pic.twitter.com/vkk1MA7en0
Another aftermath video from Mandalay after it was hit by powerful 7.7 earthquake#earthquake #Myanmar pic.twitter.com/MUgIwctxm6— Masood (@Masood9876) March 28, 2025
翟道翟地區大樓倒塌
至於鄰國的泰國，不少網民都表示感受到強震，有酒店的天台泳池更因為震動而令池水溢出。網上亦隨即有多條影片，指有曼谷建築中的大廈倒塌。泰國媒體的報道，倒塌大廈位於翟道翟地區，當時有最少50名工人，當中僅有7人逃出。泰國國家緊急醫療中心（National Institute for Emergency Medicine, NIEM）公布，大樓導致1人死亡，另外有50人受傷，至於被困人數仍未能確定。較早前NIEM曾表示有43人被困。
其後曼谷證券交易所宣布停市，曼谷的BTS輕軌及MRT藍線/紫線暫時停止服務。總理佩通坦（Paetongtarn Shinawatra）召開緊急會議了解事態，及後公布曼谷進入緊急狀態。
▼曼谷建築中大樓倒塌影片▼
A 7.7 magnitude Mandalay earthquake was also felt in Bangkok, where an entire construction building has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/0moBXpj1sG— Heung Min Son (@heungburma) March 28, 2025
#BREAKING: Buildings collapse in Bangkok, Thailand following magnitude 7.6 earthquake with an epicenter in Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/ry8ex88chW— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) March 28, 2025
BREAKING: Skyscraper under construction collapses in Bangkok, Thailand, following magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/EdAaXr0J1f— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) March 28, 2025
曼谷機場正常運作
另外在地震後一度傳出曼谷蘇凡納布國際機場關閉，不過泰國民航部門其後澄清，機場目前仍維持正常運作。曼谷市長查察（Chadchart Sittipunt）更新表示，全市有3人在地震中死亡。他表示當地有多幢大樓受損，至今當地至少收到169宗報告有關大樓損毀。他同時亦呼籲市民要小心仍會有餘震，但需要保持冷靜，並指狀況是受控。當地的地鐵及輕軌路線暫時停駛，但預計周末可以恢復。
地震在內地的雲南多地亦有人表示有明顯震感，東南亞的馬來西亞、越南以及南亞的印度都有人表示感受到地震。內地媒體報道，鄰近緬甸邊境的瑞麗市有人受傷，同時亦有房屋受損。
▼曼谷BTS在地震中搖晃▼
BTS Skytrain rocks violently in Bangkok earthquake! 😱😱😱#แผ่นดินไหว pic.twitter.com/aSAdSZgTxg— Chrome Crumpet (@ChromeCrumpet) March 28, 2025
▼中國雲南居民地震時走避▼
UGC footage from Ruili, SW China’s Yunnan shows the moment M7.9 #Myanmar #earthquake shocked the city building https://t.co/i0iSh0sClu pic.twitter.com/O2229CPNou— ShanghaiEye🚀official (@ShanghaiEye) March 28, 2025