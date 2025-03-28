熱門搜尋:
國際
2025-03-28 18:10:00

緬甸地震｜強度達7.9級軍政府宣告緊急狀態　泰國曼谷至少3死進入緊急狀態（持續更新）

緬甸7.9級地震 網傳泰國曼谷有建築中大樓倒塌(有片)
緬甸中部城市的曼德勒在今日（28日）當地時間的下午1時20分，發生黎克特制7.7級的強烈地震，中國地震台網指地震為7.9級，震源深度30公里。​​​在12分鐘後，當地再發生一次6.4級的地震。緬甸軍政府宣布，震央附近的曼德勒及首都內比都一帶地區進入緊急狀態，而鄰國的泰國亦宣布曼谷進入緊急狀態。曼谷一幢建築中的大樓倒塌，至少3死50人傷，當局未知多少人失蹤。

緬甸中部的曼德勒發生地震。

緬甸中部的曼德勒發生地震。

曼德勒90年歷史跨江大橋倒塌

美國地質調查局的公布，地震震央接近緬甸第二大城市的曼德勒及實皆，震度7.7級，震源深度約16公里，之後更再發生一次6.4級的地震。而香港天文台就公布，錄得震度為7.3級，深度為10公里。在社交媒體上，接近震央的曼德勒及實皆，橫越當地伊洛瓦底江，連接實皆及曼德勒的一條英國殖民時期建造，逾90年歷史的橋樑倒下，首都的內比都亦有建築物受損。緬甸軍政府透過國營電視台宣布，首都內比都，以及接近地震震央的實皆、曼德勒、勃固、馬圭以及東部的撣邦進入緊急狀態。

 

▼曼德勒機場地震時所有人蹲下▼

緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳緬甸有大橋倒塌(x) 緬甸有建築物倒塌。(X) 緬甸有建築物倒塌。(X) 曼德勒機場內部亦有天花掉下。(X) 曼德勒的舊緬甸皇室宮殿部份損毀。(X) 緬甸首都奈比都亦有建築受損。(美聯社) 緬甸首都奈比都亦有建築受損。(美聯社)

路透社報道，接近震央的曼德勒居民表示當地有不少大樓倒塌。不過緬甸當局未有任何傷亡報告，而路透社稱有當地的消防員表示，正在檢視仰光市內的損傷情況。路透社又報道有目擊者表示勃固的東吁，有廟宇倒塌造成至少3人死亡，新華社報道，曼德勒一座廟宇倒塌，造成至少10人死亡。另外，曼德勒有民眾在社交媒體表示，當地一座建築倒塌，多人被困。新華社駐緬甸首都內比都僱員說，內比都部份學校和辦公大樓倒塌。

 

▼曼德勒逾90年歷史的大橋倒塌▼

▼曼德勒地震時狀況▼

翟道翟地區大樓倒塌

至於鄰國的泰國，不少網民都表示感受到強震，有酒店的天台泳池更因為震動而令池水溢出。網上亦隨即有多條影片，指有曼谷建築中的大廈倒塌。泰國媒體的報道，倒塌大廈位於翟道翟地區，當時有最少50名工人，當中僅有7人逃出。泰國國家緊急醫療中心（National Institute for Emergency Medicine, NIEM）公布，大樓導致1人死亡，另外有50人受傷，至於被困人數仍未能確定。較早前NIEM曾表示有43人被困。

其後曼谷證券交易所宣布停市，曼谷的BTS輕軌及MRT藍線/紫線暫時停止服務。總理佩通坦（Paetongtarn Shinawatra）召開緊急會議了解事態，及後公布曼谷進入緊急狀態。

緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(x) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(x) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(x) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(x) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(x) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(x) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(路透社) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動，有建築倒塌。(路透社)

▼曼谷建築中大樓倒塌影片▼

曼谷機場正常運作

另外在地震後一度傳出曼谷蘇凡納布國際機場關閉，不過泰國民航部門其後澄清，機場目前仍維持正常運作。曼谷市長查察（Chadchart Sittipunt）更新表示，全市有3人在地震中死亡。他表示當地有多幢大樓受損，至今當地至少收到169宗報告有關大樓損毀。他同時亦呼籲市民要小心仍會有餘震，但需要保持冷靜，並指狀況是受控。當地的地鐵及輕軌路線暫時停駛，但預計周末可以恢復。

地震在內地的雲南多地亦有人表示有明顯震感，東南亞的馬來西亞、越南以及南亞的印度都有人表示感受到地震。內地媒體報道，鄰近緬甸邊境的瑞麗市有人受傷，同時亦有房屋受損。

越南胡志明市亦有人走到街上暫避。(X) 地震影響到鄰國泰國的居民都走出街上暫避。(X) 緬甸發生強烈地震，網傳鄰國泰國首都曼谷都感受到震動。(路透社)

▼曼谷BTS在地震中搖晃▼

▼中國雲南居民地震時走避▼

