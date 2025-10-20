美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片)

美國伊利諾伊州有儲存大豆的筒倉日前爆裂倒塌，工人和消防員慌忙奔跑逃生，場面相當震撼。事件沒有造成傷亡，當局正調查原因。但有網民懷疑與中美貿易戰有關，因中國停購美國大豆，「滯銷」的大豆塞爆了筒倉。
事發在上周三(15日)，美媒指工人發現筒倉混凝土牆有裂紋，通知消防當局，最後決定疏散附近人士，並將倉內大豆移到他處。但在過程中大豆衝破裂縫，存放了180萬磅(約816噸)大豆的筒倉瞬間塌下，期間產生火光，大豆傾瀉而出揚飛大片灰塵。
A 90-foot concrete grain silo in Martinton, Illinois, collapsed on October 15, 2025, after visible cracks formed, spilling 30,000 bushels (1.8 million pounds) of soybeans in a sudden structural failure with no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/lznGSLB1j0— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 18, 2025