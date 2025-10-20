熱門搜尋:
萬聖節2025 新店關注組 大閘蟹 全運會 劉俊謙 網上熱話 健身 行山路線 二手樓 定期存款 C觀點 日本旅遊 食譜 味美道來 減肥 海德園
dadblk2 madblk2
返回
國際
2025-10-20 18:46:28

美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片)

分享：
美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片)

大豆筒倉瞬間倒塌還產生火光，工人和消防員慌忙奔離。(互聯網)

美國伊利諾伊州有儲存大豆的筒倉日前爆裂倒塌，工人和消防員慌忙奔跑逃生，場面相當震撼。事件沒有造成傷亡，當局正調查原因。但有網民懷疑與中美貿易戰有關，因中國停購美國大豆，「滯銷」的大豆塞爆了筒倉。

事發在上周三(15日)，美媒指工人發現筒倉混凝土牆有裂紋，通知消防當局，最後決定疏散附近人士，並將倉內大豆移到他處。但在過程中大豆衝破裂縫，存放了180萬磅(約816噸)大豆的筒倉瞬間塌下，期間產生火光，大豆傾瀉而出揚飛大片灰塵。

adblk5
美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片) 美國大豆倉庫突倒塌 網傳中國停購「塞爆」導致(有片)

ADVERTISEMENT

追蹤am730 Google News