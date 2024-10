美國大選2024｜賀錦麗60歲生日獲Stevie Wonder站台　特朗普到快餐店炸薯條拉票(有片)

Stevie Wonder himself sang his classic “Happy Birthday” to Kamala Harris at a “Souls to the Polls” GOTV event in GA.



Afterwards, Kamala leaned in to tell Stevie she loves him and that he nearly brought her to tears. Stevie replied, “Don’t cry. We are celebrating.” 🫶🏾🥹 pic.twitter.com/vlQOl9FRBj