美國政府效率部提早解散？ 人事管理局長：傳媒剪接說話 宗旨將繼續保留

美國人事管理局局長庫珀（Scott Kupor）在社交媒體上表示，回應有關政府效率部（DOGE）已不存在的內容並非實情，只是相關傳媒為了吸引眼球的頭條新聞，剪接了他的說話。
庫珀指出，政府效率部可能不再有集中化的領導，但其宗旨繼續保留，包括放寬管制；減少欺詐、浪費及濫用；重塑聯邦勞動力；將效率放在首位等宗旨。庫珀提及，政府效率部催促了這些變革，人事管理局、白宮管理和預算辦公室共同制度化有關變革，這個才是真相。
路透社較早時報道稱，政府效率部已提早解散。報道引述，本月初庫珀一段採訪，被問及政府效率部現狀時，他指已經不存在。
Good editing by @reuters - spliced my full comments across paragraphs 2/3 to create a grabbing headline 🙂 The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under @USDS. But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse;…— Scott Kupor (@skupor) November 23, 2025