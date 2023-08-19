美國西南航空客機引擎起火　飛機及時折返緊急降落（有影片）

美國西南航空大架737客機，在周二（15日）飛行途中引擎起火，飛行之後返回侯斯頓機場緊急降落。航空公司在聲明解釋，飛機在起飛後不久出現機件故障，美國民航部門介入調查。
A southwest airline airplane forced to have an emergency landing after catching fire on engine. #SouthWestAirline #Boeing #USA #Landing #Emergency pic.twitter.com/LyngebipGV— David 747 (@HosseinAmani5) August 17, 2023
在社交媒體上的一條短片，一輛飛機在飛行途中引擎起火，火焰多次在空中噴出。美國媒體就報道，有關影片是在本周二，一班從美國侯斯頓飛往墨西哥坎昆的西南航空公司客機。
報道指飛機在起飛約30分鐘就發現右邊2號引擎發生故障，從多條乘客拍攝影片，見到引擎噴出火焰。飛機之後返回侯斯頓的機場緊急着陸，飛機最終安全回到侯斯頓。美國聯邦航空總署已表示會調查有關的事故。
WATCH: A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week. https://t.co/gxWLxPSSAu pic.twitter.com/ABxV53Cyvg— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) August 18, 2023