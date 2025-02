美國11歲女疑因移民身分遭歧視　不堪校園欺凌輕生亡

Sixth grader committed suicide, do to classmates bullying her about her immigration status. Her classmates would constantly bully her with calling Ice on her parents. #Jocelynnrojocarranza #amici24 #Europe #NBAAllStar2025 #planecrash #HappyjhopeDay #Mexico #CharlotteAustin #ICE pic.twitter.com/e8TKzXvQlu