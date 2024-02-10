熱門搜尋:
農曆新年2024 美斯 情人節2024 年宵2024 金像獎2024 機管局債券 朗然 垃圾徵費 潮濕 姜濤 恒生指數 狀王之王 好去處 網上熱話 新股IPO 定期存款 C觀點 Ray Online 行山路線 日本旅遊 深圳好去處 食譜 健身
Ad Block Ad Block
返回
國際
2024-02-10 12:42:31

美小型飛機緊急降落佛州公路　撞汽車爆炸大火兩死(有片)

分享：
美國佛羅里達州一架小型飛機於當地時間周五(9日)緊急降落佛羅里達州一條高速公路時，撞向一輛汽車，造成至少2人死亡。（影片截圖/美聯社）

美國佛羅里達州一架小型飛機於當地時間周五(9日)緊急降落佛羅里達州一條高速公路時，撞向一輛汽車，造成至少2人死亡。（影片截圖/美聯社）

美國佛羅里達州一架小型飛機於當地時間周五(9日)緊急降落佛羅里達州一條高速公路時，撞向一輛汽車，造成至少2人死亡。

美國佛羅里達州一架小型飛機於當地時間周五(9日)緊急降落佛羅里達州一條高速公路時，撞向一輛汽車，造成至少2人死亡。（影片截圖） 美國佛羅里達州一架小型飛機於當地時間周五(9日)緊急降落佛羅里達州一條高速公路時，撞向一輛汽車，造成至少2人死亡。（影片截圖） 美國佛羅里達州一架小型飛機於當地時間周五(9日)緊急降落佛羅里達州一條高速公路時，撞向一輛汽車，造成至少2人死亡。（美聯社）

機師報告兩引擎均失靈

該架龐巴迪挑戰者600型噴射機當地下午由俄亥俄州起飛，原定前往佛羅里達州西南部一個機場，期間機師報告兩個引擎失靈，聯絡控制塔要求緊急降落，但未到達機場，已要在附近公路降落，結果引發爆炸和大火，機上5人當中有3人生還。受事故影響，公路部分行車線封閉，交通受阻。美國聯邦航空管理局和國家運輸安全委員會將調查事故。

請接受以下私隱政策及免責聲明，以示你同意am730內之私隱政策及免責聲明。了解更多
接受