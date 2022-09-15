熱門搜尋:
國際
2022-09-15

英女王逝世｜英女王靈柩抵西敏廳供公眾瞻仰　人龍料長達16公里或要等30小時 (有片)

英女王靈柩抵西敏廳供公眾瞻仰，人龍料或長達16公里等30小時。(Twitter)

已故英女王伊利沙伯二世的靈柩周三(14)下午，在國王查理斯三世和王儲威廉等王室成員尾隨護送下移送西敏宮。在下周一的國葬舉行前，西敏宮將開放給公眾瞻仰，宮外有大批民眾等候入內，延綿至倫敦橋，傳媒預計有數十萬人前來致意，人龍可能長達16公里，或要等30小時。

靈柩先後途經聖詹姆士公園、林蔭大道、皇家騎兵閱兵場，以及政府大樓所在的白廳，在移靈路線兩旁聚集大批民眾。期間大笨鐘每分鐘響鐘一次，海德公園亦有鳴槍儀式向女王致敬。其他王室成員，包括王后卡米拉及威爾士王妃凱特，就在移靈尾聲，坐車由白金漢宮前往西敏廳，隨後舉行簡短追思儀式。

傳媒料有數十萬公眾前來致意

女王靈柩將於當地下午5時起開放公眾瞻仰4日。大批民眾一早去到國會附近的泰晤士河畔排隊，準備瞻仰女王靈柩，部份人在帳幕過夜。排頭位的女士，早於星期一中午前已到場。他們是首批進入西敏宮，向女王致意的民眾。有悼念人士說，場內一片安靜，很多人流淚。

傳媒預計有數十萬人前來致意，人龍可能長達16公里。當局已動員過萬名警察、1,000名義工，協助維持秩序，沿途亦會加設流動洗手間、飲水機，提供茶點等等，預告可能要排30小時通過安檢後才能入內瞻仰。

