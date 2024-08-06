英極右反移民示威｜伯明翰街頭「黑衣人」聚集 有人持劍 襲酒吧客毀車輛(有片)

英國兒童舞蹈班斬人案引發多地的極右翼反移民示威騷亂持續，有建築物、汽車遭放火焚燒，安置尋求庇護移民的酒店亦成目標，至今超過378人被捕，多人受傷。內閣官員周一召開緊急會議，首相施紀賢會後宣布，警方將成立特別小隊應對騷亂，形容連串示威並非抗議活動，而是純粹的暴力，當局不會容忍有清真寺或穆斯林社區被暴徒襲擊，一定會將所有親身參與暴力示威，以及在網上進行煽動的人士繩之於法。馬來西亞、澳洲、阿聯酋和尼日利亞因應當地局勢，已分別更新對英國的旅遊警示。
英警設特別小隊應對騷亂
示威當地周一晚蔓延至英格蘭西南部的普利茅夫，數百名手持英國國旗的反移民示威者，與反右翼民眾對峙，防暴警察隔開雙方，其後極右翼份子與警察衝突，向防線擲磚和發射煙火，造成3名警員受傷，6人被捕。
另外，英國第二大城市伯明翰周一晚流傳會有右翼團體發起示威，大批穿黑衫民眾於一間連鎖快餐店外聚集戒備，部分人手持巴勒斯坦旗，更有人持疑似長劍，期間有電視台進行直播時被「黑衣人」干擾需終止直播，另有影片顯示「黑衣人」於酒吧襲擊一名白人民眾，及圍攻破壞行駛中的車輛，惟當時未有警方介入，亦未見「右翼團體」出現示威。
示威騷亂緣於利物浦鄰近濱海城市紹斯波特上周一有刀手襲擊一個兒童舞蹈班，造成3名兒童死亡和10人受傷。網上有人聲稱兇手是激進穆斯林移民，觸發反移民和反穆斯林的極右組織上街示威，令事件一發不可收拾。
