
國際
2024-08-05 14:31:27

英極右反移民示威｜米杜士堡街頭變戰場 示威者設路障「審查」司機︰你是白人嗎？(有片)

英極右反移民示威｜英格蘭東北部城市米杜士堡亦有反移民示威，期間示威者與警方及其他不明人士爆發衝突，有汽車被焚毀

英國西北部上月29日發生持刀襲擊案，3名上舞蹈班的女童被殺，網上謠傳被捕的17歲少年是穆斯林移民，觸發全國極右翼示威浪潮，與警方衝突，至少150人被捕。多個城市周日(4日)持續發生涉及極右翼份子的示威。

在英格蘭東北部城市米杜士堡亦有反移民示威，期間示威者與警方及其他不明人士爆發衝突，有汽車被焚毀，當局說警方至少拘捕了35人。有社交平台影片顯示，一批人士亦破壞住宅及商店門口，亦有人搶掠本身已落閘的商店，另有一名男子於街頭被多人圍攻，部分人手持武器。

另一段影片顯示，一批人士於路口聚集設「路障」指揮交通，「審查」經過的車輛司機，查問他們是否白人「你是英國人嗎？你是白人嗎？(Are you English? Are you white?)」，確認後才獲放行，否則不准通過。
 

