返回 國際 2024-03-31 11:15:00 荷蘭小鎮咖啡廳驚傳炸彈客挾持多名人質 警疏散150戶居民 (有片) 分享： 延伸閱讀美聯航波音787紐澤西遇強勁亂流 機身劇烈顛簸7人落地後送醫泰國再傳重大工安意外！工廠起重機翻倒 7工人100公尺高墜落慘死影/首爾連環車禍！水泥車下橋疑煞車失靈翻覆 13車閃避不及撞成一團 荷蘭東部海爾德蘭省城市埃德(Ede)30日驚傳自殺炸彈客挾持人質事件。外媒報導稱，一名男子攜帶武器和爆裂物進入路邊一家咖啡廳Café Petticoat，裡面多名顧客遭挾持，當地警方獲報趕往現場，並疏散附近150戶居民。男子不斷叫囂要引爆身上的炸彈，不過警方初步排除恐怖攻擊的可能。 文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章 當地救難人員在咖啡廳附近集結，並疏散周遭150戶居民。(圖/美聯社) 🚨Breaking News🚨In the Dutch town of Ede in the east of The Netherlands a man has taken 5 hostages in a cafe. He says he has explosives. pic.twitter.com/MegBwGtxGr— David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) March 30, 2024 🚨Breaking News🚨In the Dutch town of Ede in the east of The Netherlands a man has taken 5 hostages in a cafe. He says he has explosives. pic.twitter.com/MegBwGtxGr— David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) March 30, 2024 🚨Breaking News🚨In the Dutch town of Ede in the east of The Netherlands a man has taken 5 hostages in a cafe. He says he has explosives. pic.twitter.com/MegBwGtxGr— David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) March 30, 2024