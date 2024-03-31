熱門搜尋:
復活節2024 Blue Coast 六合彩 八達通全國通 華富邨重建 LOONG 9 SEASONS PLACE 23條立法 泰峯 大光麵 好去處 網上熱話 定期存款 C觀點 行山路線 日本旅遊 深圳好去處 食譜 健身 減肥 綠置居2023
Ad Block Ad Block
返回
國際
2024-03-31 11:15:00

荷蘭小鎮咖啡廳驚傳炸彈客挾持多名人質　警疏散150戶居民 (有片)

分享：

延伸閱讀美聯航波音787紐澤西遇強勁亂流　機身劇烈顛簸7人落地後送醫泰國再傳重大工安意外！工廠起重機翻倒　7工人100公尺高墜落慘死影/首爾連環車禍！水泥車下橋疑煞車失靈翻覆　13車閃避不及撞成一團

荷蘭東部海爾德蘭省城市埃德(Ede)30日驚傳自殺炸彈客挾持人質事件。外媒報導稱，一名男子攜帶武器和爆裂物進入路邊一家咖啡廳Café Petticoat，裡面多名顧客遭挾持，當地警方獲報趕往現場，並疏散附近150戶居民。男子不斷叫囂要引爆身上的炸彈，不過警方初步排除恐怖攻擊的可能。

文章授權轉載自《中天新聞網》，按此查看原始文章

當地救難人員在咖啡廳附近集結，並疏散周遭150戶居民。(圖/美聯社)

當地救難人員在咖啡廳附近集結，並疏散周遭150戶居民。(圖/美聯社)

請接受以下私隱政策及免責聲明，以示你同意am730內之私隱政策及免責聲明。了解更多
接受