熱門搜尋:
杜蘇芮 動漫節2023 圍方 銀色債券 C觀點 消費券2023 網上熱話 居屋2023 免費機票 港元定存2023 日本旅遊 Ray Online 二手樓
返回
國際
2023-07-26 13:24:05

西澳大量鯨魚擱淺　已有至少50多頭死亡

分享：
澳洲一個海灣有大量鯨魚擱淺。(路透社)

澳洲一個海灣有大量鯨魚擱淺。(路透社)

西澳洲的一個海灘周二（25日）出現大量的鯨魚擱淺，當局表示，至今有多過50條鯨魚因此死亡，而當局正盡力拯救其他的鯨魚。

在西澳洲的一個海灣對開約100米，發現有大量的鯨魚當時緊密地在一起，顯然狀況並不尋常，並向當局報告事件。而之後有鯨魚擱淺上岸後，當局開始啟動緊急措施協助。

西澳大量鯨魚擱淺。(路透社)

西澳大量鯨魚擱淺。(路透社)

澳洲當局表示，經過周二的徹夜救援，有約51頭鯨魚死亡，另外有46條獲救並送回大海。澳洲過去不時發生大量鯨魚擱淺的事件，在去件就有多達230年鯨魚在塔斯曼尼亞的海岸擱淺，而在西澳洲，也有150頭在2018年擱淺。

當局又表示，已在採取措施協助擱淺的鯨魚，呼籲公眾不要前往海灘：「我們知道這次公眾的憂慮，並感激義工們的協助。然而公眾與鯨魚的安全是我們首要的考慮，所以我們請求公眾不要前往海灘。」

 

請接受以下私隱政策及免責聲明，以示你同意am730內之私隱政策及免責聲明。了解更多
接受