西澳大量鯨魚擱淺　已有至少50多頭死亡

西澳洲的一個海灘周二（25日）出現大量的鯨魚擱淺，當局表示，至今有多過50條鯨魚因此死亡，而當局正盡力拯救其他的鯨魚。
在西澳洲的一個海灣對開約100米，發現有大量的鯨魚當時緊密地在一起，顯然狀況並不尋常，並向當局報告事件。而之後有鯨魚擱淺上岸後，當局開始啟動緊急措施協助。
A pod of pilot whales have stranded on Cheynes Beach. Some were making vocalisations as they struggled in the shallow water. pic.twitter.com/A5mB8ts4Un— Kasey Gratton (@kasey_gratton) July 25, 2023
澳洲當局表示，經過周二的徹夜救援，有約51頭鯨魚死亡，另外有46條獲救並送回大海。澳洲過去不時發生大量鯨魚擱淺的事件，在去件就有多達230年鯨魚在塔斯曼尼亞的海岸擱淺，而在西澳洲，也有150頭在2018年擱淺。
當局又表示，已在採取措施協助擱淺的鯨魚，呼籲公眾不要前往海灘：「我們知道這次公眾的憂慮，並感激義工們的協助。然而公眾與鯨魚的安全是我們首要的考慮，所以我們請求公眾不要前往海灘。」
The effort to rescue stranded whales has begun at Cheynes Beach. Volunteers are currently moving the 37 live whales into a pod in the water in the hopes they will stay together and not beach again pic.twitter.com/amdPnFZsdB— Kasey Gratton (@kasey_gratton) July 26, 2023