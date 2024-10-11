熱門搜尋:
dadblk2 madblk2
國際
2024-10-11 17:09:43

諾貝爾獎2024｜日本原水爆被害者團體協議會奪和平獎

2024年度諾貝爾獎今天公布和平獎，由日本原水爆被害者團體協議會奪得。

adblk5

這個由廣島和長崎原子彈倖存者組成的草根運動，亦被稱為「被爆者」（Hibakusha、原爆中生還的人），因其致力於實現無核武器的世界以及通過見證核武器的慘痛經歷來展示核武器永遠不應再被使用而獲此殊榮。「原水爆」意指原子彈和氫彈。

 

 

諾貝爾獎2024其餘獎項公布日期
經濟學獎 10月14日 (一)
 

