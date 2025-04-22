達美航機奧蘭多機場起飛前引擎起火　全機人疏散無傷亡(有片)

美國達美航空一架內陸機，在佛羅里達州奧蘭多國際機場準備起飛期間，引擎排氣管突然起火，乘客及機員安全疏散，無人受傷。事發於當地周一(21日)上午約11時，涉事的空中巴士A330客機，編號DL1213，原定前往亞特蘭大，該客機載有282名乘客，有2名機師及10名機艙服務員。飛機在停機坪準備起飛期間，右側引擎排氣管突然冒出火焰，機組人員啟動緊急疏散，乘客透過飛機左側的緊急滑梯撤離，機場的飛機救援和消防隊到場灌救，很快將火撲熄，事件無造成傷亡。
達美航空就事件致歉
影片顯示，右側引擎冒出火焰和黑煙，當時牽引車仍連接著客機。另一段緊急疏散影片顯示，乘客於機艙內有序排隊撤離。跑向航廈。達美航空就事件致歉，機組人員按照程序疏散乘客，維修人員將來檢查客機，以確定火警原因。公司又指，在乘客撤離後，在等候安排期間獲提供食物和飲料。
A Delta Air Lines flight was evacuated on the runway at Orlando International Airport after flames were seen coming from one of the aircraft's engines.
Everyone on the plane had to be evacuated.
