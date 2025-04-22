熱門搜尋:
國際
2025-04-22 09:43:00

達美航機奧蘭多機場起飛前引擎起火　全機人疏散無傷亡(有片)

達美航機奧蘭多機場起飛前引擎起火，全機人疏散無傷亡。(X)

美國達美航空一架內陸機，在佛羅里達州奧蘭多國際機場準備起飛期間，引擎排氣管突然起火，乘客及機員安全疏散，無人受傷。事發於當地周一(21)上午約11時，涉事的空中巴士A330客機，編號DL1213，原定前往亞特蘭大，該客機載有282名乘客，有2名機師及10名機艙服務員。飛機在停機坪準備起飛期間，右側引擎排氣管突然冒出火焰，機組人員啟動緊急疏散，乘客透過飛機左側的緊急滑梯撤離，機場的飛機救援和消防隊到場灌救，很快將火撲熄，事件無造成傷亡。

飛機在停機坪準備起飛期間，右側引擎排氣管突然冒出火焰。(X) 另一段緊急疏散影片顯示，乘客於機艙內有序排隊撤離。(X) 乘客透過飛機左側的緊急滑梯撤離，機場的飛機救援和消防隊到場灌救。(X)

達美航空就事件致歉

影片顯示，右側引擎冒出火焰和黑煙，當時牽引車仍連接著客機。另一段緊急疏散影片顯示，乘客於機艙內有序排隊撤離。跑向航廈。達美航空就事件致歉，機組人員按照程序疏散乘客，維修人員將來檢查客機，以確定火警原因。公司又指，在乘客撤離後，在等候安排期間獲提供食物和飲料。

