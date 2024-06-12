熱門搜尋:
國際
2024-06-12 19:12:37

野鹿撞破擋風玻璃直插巴士 乘客嚇到跳上座位 司機淡定繼續開車(有片)

野鹿插入車廂，擋風玻璃隨之飛來，乘客嚇親。(互聯網)

美國羅德島州沃里克(Warwick)周一(10)發生一宗離奇車禍，從車cam片段可見，巴士行駛途中，一隻野鹿突然從路邊彈出，瞬間撞破擋風玻璃，整隻衝進車廂。

車廂閉路電視片段顯示，大塊擋風玻璃隨著野鹿直插車內、碎片四散，一名男乘客嚇到跳上座位，野鹿跌在地上痛苦掙扎。更離奇的是，儘管發生如此突發狀況，司機仍處變不驚，穩穩地繼續開車，直到能安全停車為止。

事發前，車廂一片平靜。(互聯網) 野鹿突然撞入車廂。(互聯網) 野鹿插入車廂，擋風玻璃隨之飛來，乘客嚇親。(互聯網) 野鹿跌在地上痛苦掙扎，乘客受驚。(互聯網) 野鹿跌在地上痛苦掙扎，乘客嚇到跳上座位。(互聯網) 野鹿地上掙扎，乘客嚇親。(互聯網) 野鹿突然從路邊彈出。(互聯網) 野鹿撲向車頭。(互聯網) 野鹿猛撞擋風玻璃。(互聯網)

巴士3名乘客受傷

《紐約郵報》報道，事發時車上有6名乘客，野鹿突然撞入車內，撞到前排一名男乘客。另有2名乘客遭玻璃碎片割傷，須送院治療，另一名乘客輕傷，自行就醫。野鹿事後不久就死亡。

羅德島公共運輸機構行政總裁Christopher Durand讚揚巴士司機冷靜處理事件。

