國際
2025-01-28 22:38:37

釜山航空往香港客機 金海機場起火 176人及時逃生至少3傷(有片)

釜山航空往香港客機於金海機場起火。(韓聯社)

釜山航空往香港客機於金海機場起火。(韓聯社)

adblk5

南韓再現航空意外，釜山航空一架原定前往香港的空中巴士A321客機(編號BX391)，於南韓當地時間周二（28日）晚上10時半準備於金海國際機場起飛時，機尾位置突起火，包括169名乘客及7名機組人員在內的176人全部利用緊急滑梯逃生，消防部門後來表示，三人在疏散過程中受傷，他們沒有生命危險。火勢及後向機身蔓延，消防部門正救火，暫未知起火原因。

 

 


 

