釜山航空往香港客機 金海機場起火 176人及時逃生至少3傷(有片)

南韓再現航空意外，釜山航空一架原定前往香港的空中巴士A321客機(編號BX391)，於南韓當地時間周二（28日）晚上10時半準備於金海國際機場起飛時，機尾位置突起火，包括169名乘客及7名機組人員在內的176人全部利用緊急滑梯逃生，消防部門後來表示，三人在疏散過程中受傷，他們沒有生命危險。火勢及後向機身蔓延，消防部門正救火，暫未知起火原因。
Fire breaks out on an Air Busan A321 bound for Hong Kong at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea.
At around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a fire broke out in the tail section of the aircraft.
All 170 passengers and crew evacuated, and there were no casualties,
김해공항서 에어부산 항공기 꼬리에 불,인명피해 없어 pic.twitter.com/2mNLygd9KY— 주식개𝕏 (@stocknewsdog) January 28, 2025