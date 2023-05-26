英國有人開車撞向首相府大閘司機被捕　警指不涉恐怖主義(有片)

英國倫敦一輛私家車撞向唐寧街首相府外的大閘，首相辛偉誠當時在首相府內，他其後按原先預定行程離開首相府，事件中無人受傷，司機涉嫌危險駕駛及刑事毀壞被捕，警方發表聲明，事件不涉及恐怖主義。
事發在當地星期四(25日)下午4時許。一名男子駕車橫越唐寧街外的馬路，以低速撞向大閘停下，大批警員隨即趕到封鎖現場及疏散民眾，並制服涉事男子。警方指他因涉嫌刑事毀壞及危險駕駛被捕，警方事後封鎖現場，並派出警犬協助搜查私家車，再由拖車將私家車運走。警方之後發表聲明，指未將事件列為恐怖主義事件處理。
私家車慢駛撞閘 警員持電槍戒備
網上流傳事發時影片，顯示涉事私家車直駛向首相府，至行人路前突然收慢，再慢駛撞向大閘。另一段片段所見，汽車停在首相府外的大閘前，多名警員隨即上前，亦有警員一度持電槍戒備，司機被帶出車外，並伏在地上，由警員鎖上手扣帶走。
The chilling moment a car drove into the gates of Downing Street in London. pic.twitter.com/dzl1tLD3QE— TalkTV (@TalkTV) May 25, 2023
This is just after the car smashed into #DowningStreet. I watched the car reverse onto the kerb across the road, looked like a terrible 3 point turn, then he launched towards the gates. Great work by the @metpoliceuk for quick response and clearing the public away from the scene pic.twitter.com/35gprk4L00— Graeme Kilpatrick (@Graemekil) May 25, 2023