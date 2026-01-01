熱門搜尋:
國際
出版：2026-Jan-12 19:06
更新：2026-Jan-12 19:06

泰國南部11個油站接連發生爆炸　4人受傷

泰國南部11個油店遭放置炸彈襲擊。(網上圖片)

泰國軍方公布，在周日（11日）凌晨於南部多個地區發生油站被放置炸彈爆炸，在約40分鐘內，當地有11個油站爆炸，疑為當地分離份子發動的襲擊，造成4人受傷。

泰國軍方表示在周日的凌晨，於陶公府、北大年府及耶拉府3個南部的府發生合共11宗爆炸。陶公府首長指，爆炸幾乎在同時發生，指是一批未知道數量的人士在油站放置炸彈，並炸毀油泵。一位軍方人士表示，事件中有4人受傷，傷勢並不嚴重。

報道指，事件疑與當地的分離份子，要求爭取更多自治權而發動的襲擊，目前未有人被捕，當局亦未有公布可疑人的身份。

