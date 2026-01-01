泰國南部11個油站接連發生爆炸　4人受傷

泰國軍方公布，在周日（11日）凌晨於南部多個地區發生油站被放置炸彈爆炸，在約40分鐘內，當地有11個油站爆炸，疑為當地分離份子發動的襲擊，造成4人受傷。
泰國軍方表示在周日的凌晨，於陶公府、北大年府及耶拉府3個南部的府發生合共11宗爆炸。陶公府首長指，爆炸幾乎在同時發生，指是一批未知道數量的人士在油站放置炸彈，並炸毀油泵。一位軍方人士表示，事件中有4人受傷，傷勢並不嚴重。
報道指，事件疑與當地的分離份子，要求爭取更多自治權而發動的襲擊，目前未有人被捕，當局亦未有公布可疑人的身份。
🔥Unknown attackers blew up 11 gas stations in three “Muslim” provinces of Thailand— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 11, 2026
A series of explosions took place overnight in the border provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat. They are located far from popular tourist destinations like Phuket, so there is no threat to… pic.twitter.com/L8fv4Q322h