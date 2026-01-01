阿富汗中餐館受襲中國公民1死5傷 伊斯蘭國稱將中國公民列為襲擊目標(有片)

阿富汗首都喀布爾一間中餐館門外周一發生爆炸，造成7死13傷。外交部發言人郭嘉昆周二稱，中國公民有1人遇難和5人受傷。稍早有報道指，其中一名受傷中國人傷勢嚴重。極端組織伊斯蘭國(IS)對襲擊承認責任，並稱已將中國公民列入襲擊目標的名單。郭嘉昆強調，中方強烈譴責並堅決反對任何形式的恐怖主義。
事發在周一下午3時左右，現場為商業區Shahr-e-Naw，辦公室大樓、購物中心和大使館均設在那裡，屬於保安森嚴的區域。發生爆炸的是一間麵店，由中國穆斯林男子Abdul Majid與妻子及當地合夥人Abdul Jabbar Mahmood開設，顧客主要是當地的中國穆斯林。片段可見麵店前面炸開一個大洞，冒出火光和濃煙，碎片四散街上。伊斯蘭國的阿富汗分支對襲擊承認責任，稱由一名自殺式炸彈襲擊者施襲。警方稱，中國籍公民Ayub與6名阿富人遇害，傷者則包括4名女子和1名兒童。
外交部：中國公民近期暫勿前往阿富汗
與伊斯蘭國有聯繫的阿馬克新聞社稱，阿富汗的分支已將中國公民列入襲擊目標，因不滿中國政府打壓維吾爾族穆斯林。在周二外交部例行記者會上，郭嘉昆表示，中方對遇難公民表示深切哀悼，向受傷公民表示誠摯慰問，已向阿方提出緊急交涉，要求阿方全力救治傷者，進一步採取有效措施保護在阿中國公民、項目和機構安全，盡快查清真相、懲治兇手。郭嘉昆稱，支持阿方及地區國家合力打擊一切形式的恐怖暴力活動。他又表示，「鑑於阿富汗當前的安全形勢，外交部再次提醒中國公民近期暫勿前往阿富汗，已在阿中國公民和企業增強防範意識，加強安保措施，盡快從高風險地區撤離。」
The deadly blast in the heart of Kabul city indicate a serious security incident today, reportedly claimed by Islamic State Khorasan Province and denied by the Taliban. Sources from Kabul suggest the attack occurred at a Chinese-owned restaurant known to be frequented by Chinese… pic.twitter.com/eMfZmVVtcy— BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) January 20, 2026
The explosion today in a Chinese restaurant in Kabul was horrific, killing and injuring civilians. If it is confirmed as a terrorist attack, we all know who is behind it and why. Team 93k cannot tolerate Afghanistan’s progress or its independent relationships with other… pic.twitter.com/9CgXacMCKt— Fazal Afghan (@fhzadran) January 19, 2026
A bomb blast hit Shahr-e-Naw, central Kabul, near a hotel/restaurant today.— Clash Report (@clashreport) January 19, 2026
Multiple civilians were killed and injured, exact numbers still unclear.
China’s state media reports two Chinese citizens were seriously wounded.
The cause is under investigation; no claim of… pic.twitter.com/xlEFIR5Y9A