SUV轉彎19個月大童飛出車險命喪輪下 粗心母遭控虐兒被捕(有片)

國際
出版：2026-Jan-27 16:55
更新：2026-Jan-27 16:55

美國加州一輛SUV汽車轉彎時，一名19個月大童飛出車，險命喪輪下。(互聯網)

美國加州富勒頓警方公布一段驚嚇片段，見到一輛SUV汽車轉彎時，突然有一名幼童從前座乘客位飛出車外。幼童跌坐在路上，SUV的後輪胎幾乎輾過他。尾隨的私家車亦幸及時停下，否則撞上幼童。

事發在1月20日，片段在網上瘋傳後，警方周一以虐待兒童罪名拘捕涉事35歲母親Jacqueline Marie Hernandez。報道指，該幼童19個月大，事後送往醫院治療，並無大礙。片段可見，Hernandez在孩子跌出車外後立即停車，並將他抱回車上。富勒頓警方提醒家長，幼童必須使用汽車安全座椅，「這可救孩子一命」。

