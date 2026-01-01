SUV轉彎19個月大童飛出車險命喪輪下 粗心母遭控虐兒被捕(有片)

美國加州富勒頓警方公布一段驚嚇片段，見到一輛SUV汽車轉彎時，突然有一名幼童從前座乘客位飛出車外。幼童跌坐在路上，SUV的後輪胎幾乎輾過他。尾隨的私家車亦幸及時停下，否則撞上幼童。
事發在1月20日，片段在網上瘋傳後，警方周一以虐待兒童罪名拘捕涉事35歲母親Jacqueline Marie Hernandez。報道指，該幼童19個月大，事後送往醫院治療，並無大礙。片段可見，Hernandez在孩子跌出車外後立即停車，並將他抱回車上。富勒頓警方提醒家長，幼童必須使用汽車安全座椅，「這可救孩子一命」。
A mother has been arrested after her 19-month-old child tumbled out of her SUV while she was driving in Fullerton, according to police.— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 27, 2026
Jacqueline Marie Hernandez, 35, of La Habra was taken into custody on suspicion of child abuse.
Read more: https://t.co/FNXao3wIEH pic.twitter.com/LI3nzerbqa