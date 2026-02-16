荷里活斥Seedance 2.0侵權　AI生成畢彼特大戰湯告魯斯

抖音母公司字節跳動上周發布人工智能（AI）影片生成模型Seedance 2.0。一段由該AI生成的影片，在片中在城市廢墟上，畢彼特（Brad Pitt）大戰湯告魯斯（Tom Cruise）。此影片迅速引發荷里活的反彈，美國電影協會（MPA）及美國演員工會（SAG-AFTRA）斥此為公然侵權。
在X（前稱Twitter）流傳一段由該AI生成的影片，片中荷里活巨星畢彼特與湯告魯斯在城市廢墟上激烈對決的影片，兩位影星的打鬥動作極為流暢且連貫，引發美國電影界的憂慮版權，以及對業界的衝擊。
This video of Brad Pitt fighting Tom Cruise and angry about killing Epstein looks completely real. It's not. It's AI. ByteDance's Seedance 2.0 generates this in minutes. Think about what this means for the next election. pic.twitter.com/3FKnpfLtv9— Alex Grankin (@grankin) February 11, 2026
曾擔任《死侍》（Deadpool）的編劇兼監製Rhett Reese在社交媒體表示，並表達對電影業界未來的擔憂，直言「玩完了」（It’s over），擔心電影業將迎來革命或者毀滅（Revolutionized or Decimated）。
美國電影協會表示，Seedance 2.0在短短一日內大規模、未經授權使用美國版權作品。
美國演員工會亦遣譴責Seedance 2.0侵權，並稱侵權行為包括未經授權使用美國演員的聲音與肖像。該組織代表16萬名演員、創意人士等，斥此舉「不可接受」，削弱人才謀生能力，無視法律倫理。
對於侵權問題，抖音集團副總裁李亮表示，最近團隊投入最多的一件事就是不斷維護和加強反侵權策略。如果發現有問題，可以及時向團隊反映，公司將會跟進處理。
A post to clarify: I am not at all excited about AI encroaching into creative endeavors. To the contrary, I’m terrified. So many people I love are facing the loss of careers they love. I myself am at risk. When I wrote ‘It’s over,’ I didn’t mean it to sound cavalier or…— Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) February 12, 2026
SAG-AFTRA Statement on Seedance 2.0. https://t.co/lbqj1m0AYt pic.twitter.com/Etl8bsj5tA— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) February 13, 2026