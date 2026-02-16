熱門搜尋:
國際
出版：2026-Feb-16 14:00
更新：2026-Feb-16 14:00

荷里活斥Seedance 2.0侵權　AI生成畢彼特大戰湯告魯斯

抖音母公司字節跳動上周發布人工智能（AI）影片生成模型Seedance 2.0。一段由該AI生成的影片，在片中在城市廢墟上，畢彼特（Brad Pitt）大戰湯告魯斯（Tom Cruise）。此影片迅速引發荷里活的反彈，美國電影協會（MPA）及美國演員工會（SAG-AFTRA）斥此為公然侵權。

在X（前稱Twitter）流傳一段由該AI生成的影片，片中荷里活巨星畢彼特與湯告魯斯在城市廢墟上激烈對決的影片，兩位影星的打鬥動作極為流暢且連貫，引發美國電影界的憂慮版權，以及對業界的衝擊。

片中荷里活巨星畢彼特與湯告魯斯在城市廢墟上激烈對決的影片。(影片截圖)

曾擔任《死侍》（Deadpool）的編劇兼監製Rhett Reese在社交媒體表示，並表達對電影業界未來的擔憂，直言「玩完了」（It’s over），擔心電影業將迎來革命或者毀滅（Revolutionized or Decimated）。

美國電影協會表示，Seedance 2.0在短短一日內大規模、未經授權使用美國版權作品。

美國演員工會亦遣譴責Seedance 2.0侵權，並稱侵權行為包括未經授權使用美國演員的聲音與肖像。該組織代表16萬名演員、創意人士等，斥此舉「不可接受」，削弱人才謀生能力，無視法律倫理。

對於侵權問題，抖音集團副總裁李亮表示，最近團隊投入最多的一件事就是不斷維護和加強反侵權策略。如果發現有問題，可以及時向團隊反映，公司將會跟進處理。

