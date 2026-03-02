熱門搜尋:
國際
出版：2026-Mar-02 16:45
更新：2026-Mar-02 16:45

伊朗局勢｜美軍公開轟炸伊朗畫面 革命衛隊總部瞬間夷平(有片)

伊朗革命衛隊

美軍中央司令部公開炸毀伊朗革命衛隊總部片段。(互聯網)

美軍中央司令部在社交平台「X」公開空襲伊朗目標的片段，包括從海軍艦艇發射戰斧巡弋飛彈、多架戰機從航母起飛的片段，接著是導彈擊中目標的畫面，當中更有相信是伊朗革命衛隊總部的建築瞬間爆炸、冒出濃煙的畫面。

伊朗局勢｜「斬斷了毒蛇的頭顱」

美軍中央司令部在帖文指，「在過去47年，伊朗伊斯蘭革命衛隊殺害了超過1,000名美國人。美國昨日(28日)大規模空襲斬斷了這條毒蛇的頭顱。美國擁有全世界最強大的軍隊，而伊朗伊斯蘭革命衛隊如今已無總部」。另一帖文稱，「正如總統(特朗普)所言，我們的目標是透過消除伊朗政權的迫在眉睫威脅來保衛美國人民，總統下令採取果斷行動。中央司令部部隊正在給予伊朗政權壓倒性、持續的打擊」。美軍中央司令部還強調「任何國家都不應懷疑美國的決心」。

