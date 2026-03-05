伊朗局勢｜戰火波及阿塞拜疆 伊朗無人機襲機場兩傷(有片)

美國與以色列針對伊朗的軍事行動持續，伊朗作出報復行動，戰火繼續波及到周邊國家。路透社引述阿塞拜疆政府消息指，今日有從伊朗發射的無人機，落入阿塞拜疆邊境城市納希切萬的國際機場(Nakhchivan Airport )。網上片段顯示，現場一度發生爆炸，機場建築受損。另一架無人機降落在一所學校附近。
阿塞拜疆外交部向伊朗大使館提出了正式抗議，指這次對阿塞拜疆領土的襲擊違反了國際法的規範和原則，加劇了該地區的緊張局勢，要求伊朗作出解釋並採取必要措施，防止事件再次發生。聲明稱，阿塞拜疆保留對德黑蘭採取「適當回應措施」的權利。
Local channels claim the strike was targeted.
This is the first known case of such UAVs being used to strike Azerbaijani territory.
