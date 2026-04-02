美國執行載人繞月任務火箭發射升空(有片)

美國太空總署在本港時間早上6時35分，在佛羅里達州甘迺迪太空中心，發射新一代登月火箭「太空發射系統」，搭載「獵戶座」飛船升空，執行「阿提密斯2號」(Artemis II)載人繞月任務，是美國自1972年以來首次載人飛向月球。
參與任務的包括3名美國及1名加拿大太空人，他們將乘坐飛船繞月飛行，在升空後第6日，飛越月球以北6,400公里，將打破阿波羅13號的紀錄，創造人類到達地球最遠距離的新紀錄，之後將返回地球，濺落在太平洋，整個飛行任務歷時10日。
Liftoff.— NASA (@NASA) April 1, 2026
The Artemis II mission launched from @NASAKennedy at 6:35pm ET (2235 UTC), propelling four astronauts on a journey around the Moon.
Artemis II will pave the way for future Moon landings, as well as the next giant leap — astronauts on Mars. pic.twitter.com/ENQA4RTqAc