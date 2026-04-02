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出版：2026-Apr-02 10:12
更新：2026-Apr-02 10:12

印尼附近海域7.4級地震 一人被壓死 周邊國家有海嘯風險

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印尼馬魯古海峽發生7.4級地震(影片截圖)

印尼馬魯古海峽發生7.4級地震(影片截圖)

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印尼馬魯古海峽今日(4月2日)早上6時許發生7.4級地震，震源深度約30公里，當地向多個沿海地區發佈海嘯預警，敦促沿海地區民眾遠離海灘和河岸，地質部門收到居民報告目擊海嘯，高度約0.2至0.3米，當地傳媒報道，在萬鴉老地區，一人被倒塌的瓦礫壓死。

美國地質勘探局一度指地震是7.8級，其後修訂為7.4級。美國海嘯預警中心表示，印尼部分沿海地區可能出現0.3至1米的海嘯，在震央周圍1000公里範圍內，印尼、菲律賓和馬來西亞沿海地區可能受海嘯影響。中國國家海洋預報台指，地震可能引發的地區海嘯不會對中國沿岸造成影響。

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