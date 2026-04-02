印尼附近海域7.4級地震 一人被壓死 周邊國家有海嘯風險

印尼馬魯古海峽今日(4月2日)早上6時許發生7.4級地震，震源深度約30公里，當地向多個沿海地區發佈海嘯預警，敦促沿海地區民眾遠離海灘和河岸，地質部門收到居民報告目擊海嘯，高度約0.2至0.3米，當地傳媒報道，在萬鴉老地區，一人被倒塌的瓦礫壓死。
美國地質勘探局一度指地震是7.8級，其後修訂為7.4級。美國海嘯預警中心表示，印尼部分沿海地區可能出現0.3至1米的海嘯，在震央周圍1000公里範圍內，印尼、菲律賓和馬來西亞沿海地區可能受海嘯影響。中國國家海洋預報台指，地震可能引發的地區海嘯不會對中國沿岸造成影響。
Watch- One person was killed on Thursday after a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia.— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) April 2, 2026
The tremors were felt strongly in and around Manado, North Sulawesi.
The earthquake, centered in the Molucca Sea at a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles), was… pic.twitter.com/dF5p2pWznT